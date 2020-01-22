The plans for the building — dubbed The Pinnacle at Central Wharf — include the first new images of the skyline-altering building in six years. They show a clover-shaped structure that tapers, section by section, from the street to its top floor. The exterior features glass, but also long vertical stripes of white terracotta-like material. There also are more detailed images of what Chiofaro envisions at the street level — two stories of retail and restaurants, with large windows looking out on expanded plazas along Milk Street and an upgraded Harborwalk.

Chiofaro on Wednesday filed detailed plans with the city for his long-planned tower, which would house offices and apartments, and rise 600 feet from where the hulking Boston Harbor Garage now sits. The $1.2 billion project is still likely at least 18 months from groundbreaking, but Wednesday’s filing marks the start of formal city review for a building that has been talked about for, well, what seems like forever.

After years of discussions about the size and shape of a skyscraper he wants to build on Boston’s waterfront, developer Don Chiofaro is finally ready to talk specifics.

The filing includes more specific breakdowns of what the 865,000 square foot tower will hold — about two-thirds office space, one-third apartments, with two floors of retail on the street and an 1,100-space parking garage below ground.

Crucially, said Chiofaro Co. executive Rob Caridad, it will at last give people with opinions about the project something specific to talk about.

“This is a great opportunity, we think, to put something on the table,” he said. “You can’t have a specific conversation without specific information.”

And that conversation is likely to get heated, fast.

There are still lawsuits pending against the zoning plan that permits a 600 foot tower on the site. One is from the Conservation Law Foundation, the other from the neighboring Harbor Towers condominium complex. Chiofaro’s neighbors at the New England Aquarium have long signaled concerns with the project, and various other neighborhood and waterfront advocates are likely to weigh in when community meetings begin, likely in the next few weeks.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has been generally supportive of Chiofaro’s plan — far more than his predecessor Mayor Thomas M. Menino, who effectively blocked the project for years — but he hasn’t weighed in on the level of detail filed Wednesday. State environmental regulators will also have their say on a project that would put an unprecedented amount of new development on the edge of Boston Harbor.

Chiofaro’s hoping to win over skeptics with a vast upgrade of open space and an array of amenities at the street level. Half of the site footprint of the current garage would be open to the sky, with a new plaza along Milk Street hosting activities year-round and a ground floor that’s largely open to the public. The entire site would be raised four feet, to protect against encroaching sea levels. Chiofaro envisions a “living shoreline” that steps down toward the water along the harbor. Eventually, it could tie more fully into the “Blueway” the Aquarium is planning along Central Wharf, or to potential improvements at Harbor Towers next door, and better connect the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway to the waterfront.

“We want to elevate this place to a truly global waterfront,” Caridad said. “We’re going to replace the garage with something that will elevate and amplify the assets that are already there. We want this to be welcoming to everyone.”

Many public space advocates say they’d love to improve access to the waterfront, but some are wary of allowing such a tall building on the garage site. Chiofaro and his team say the sheer size of the building — meaning its leasable space — will help to pay for what will be a hugely expensive development, and that a shorter building could require other trade-offs.

Either way, the look and feel of the massive project will be debated in the months to come. Chiofaro and his team say there are looking forward to the back and forth.

“In one way, this the culmination of 10 years of process and planning,” the developer said. “In another, it’s the beginning of a conversation over what people want for this site.”

