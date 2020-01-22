Lee’s lawyer, Peter Horstmann, also contended Insys’s decision to hire the former stripper was the “next unethical but logical step” by an industry that has been criticized for recruiting attractive young women as sales representatives to woo doctors to prescribe certain drugs.

A lawyer for Sunrise Lee, former regional director for Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics, had recommended no incarceration, arguing in federal court in Boston that prosecutors had included Lee in the case simply to exploit her “salacious” background.

A former pharmaceutical executive and one-time stripper was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Wednesday for her role in a conspiracy to bribe health care providers to prescribe a highly addictive opioid painkiller, far less than the six years prosecutors recommended.

“While Big Pharma is quick to use women for their ability to sell products to lonely overworked physicians, the same women are easily dispatched and demonized when they are exposed for doing the exact job that they were hired to do,” Horstmann argued in a court filing.

On one occasion in 2012, according to testimony during the Boston trial of Lee, 40, and four former Insys executives last year, Lee gave a doctor a lap dance at a Chicago club to try to coax him to prescribe the company’s under-the-tongue fentanyl spray, Subsys.

US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs rejected Horstmann’s claim that prosecutors engaged in gender bias by charging Lee along with other former Insys executives. Lee, she said, had broken the law by participating in a scheme to bribe doctors with payments disguised as speaking fees.

Nonetheless, Burroughs said that prosecutors’ recommendation of seven years in prison was “heavy handed.” She cited Lee’s background after Horstmann described her as the only client he had ever had whose photograph appeared “on the back of a milk carton,” an apparent reference to exploited or missing children that he declined to elaborate on.

Burroughs also noted that Lee, who lives in Grand Rapids, Mich., raised two children and had no knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry before she began working at Insys.

“I’m going to sentence you to a period of incarceration, but shorter than what the government is looking for,” Burroughs said. She added, “Ms. Lee, take care of yourself. I have every confidence you will get through this.”

Before she was sentenced, Lee tearfully told the judge that she had no idea what she was doing at Insys was wrong.

Lee and four other former executives were convicted in May of racketeering conspiracy for bribing doctors and other health care providers to prescribe Subsys, which had been approved for cancer pain, to patients who didn’t need it.

Two other executives pleaded guilty before the trial and testified for the government.

Lee was the fourth former executive to be sentenced. The other defendants received prison sentences of roughly two to almost three years. Three more defendants, including the founder of the firm and the two cooperating witnesses, are expected to be sentenced later Wednesday and Thursday.

