An arm of New York-based Center Court Partners in 2017 paid $14.5 million to buy the 2.25 acre parcel from auto magnate Herb Chambers — who had once proposed a car dealership there — and initially floated the idea of even taller buildings before modestly scaling back plans to address concerns from neighbors.

Developers on Wednesday filed preliminary plans for two apartment buildings — 15 and 17 stories — for the site of the old Channel 56 television studio between Morrissey and the Southeast Expressway.

Now the company will push forward with the project, which will include 608 units in all. In a letter to the Boston Planning & Development Agency, Center Court described the plans as Phase One of a three-part project that will eventually redevelop two neighboring buildings the company also owns — 55 Morrissey, a two-story building that houses several radio stations, and 35 Morrissey, which is home to a Star Market. More details will be filed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The apartment buildings site sits in a fast-changing corridor of northern Dorchester near the JFK/UMass Red Line MBTA station.

Next door, the former home of the Boston Globe is being redeveloped into an office campus, while the nearby Bayside Expo Center site is slated for a large-scale mixed-use project on the doorstep of University of Massachusetts-Boston. Several other parcels in the area have recently changed hands or are on the market.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.