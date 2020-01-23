“The parties have resolved this matter and look forward to the next chapters in their respective businesses,” both companies wrote.

Somerville’s Aeronaut Brewing Co. has settled its dispute with former chief executive Benjamin Holmes, who it had accused in a lawsuit of using trade secrets to start his own company.

Aeronaut co-founders Ronn Friedlander and Daniel Rassi sued Holmes earlier in January in US District Court in Boston, charging that Holmes used company information to start another beer maker, FAB Beer.

The three former-friends originally co-founded Aeronaut in 2013 while they were studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Holmes was phased out of his role at Aeronaut over the past two years due to his “management style,” according to the lawsuit. He left the company on Jan. 1 but remains a shareholder.

In its lawsuit, Aeronaut allege that Holmes downloaded company contact lists and inappropriately viewed Aeronaut’s beer recipes, among other things. They also said Holmes attempted to take over Aeronaut’s Instagram account to use it for FAB, and that his designs for a beer can mimicked that of Aeronaut, even down to the same barcode.

Holmes responded in court filings that much of the accusations were misunderstandings. His attorneys said in court documents that recipes for FAB were derived with permission from another local beer maker, the Dorchester Brewing Company. Holmes’ attorney said duplicating the barcode is a fairly common mistake in the industry, adding FAB cans were already being relabeled.

