Saturday NETWORKING Let’s grab lunch

Meet and mingle with other small business owners, entrepreneurs, and colleagues at this quarterly networking event by the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 594 Columbia Road, second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MEET UP

Running out of cash?

Discuss ways to be healthy on a budget and how to incorporate wellness into your financial health goals in the year ahead at this event by financial planning company The Financial Gym. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

FITNESS CRAWL

Get Fit. Have Fun. Raise Money.

Raise money for Dress for Success Boston by attending this fitness crawl hosted by beauty salon Mane and Mani. Get your hair braided before participating in three, 30-minute classes by Pure Barre, Orange Theory Fitness, Rev’d Indoor Cycling, and Title Boxing Burlington. Sunday, 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mane and Mani, 200 District Ave., Burlington. $30. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Fund-raiser

Sign up for a live DJ treadmill class and raise money for underserved communities in Nicaragua at this event hosted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Sunday, 1 to 2 p.m., Heartbreak Hill Running Company, 294 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. $25. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

