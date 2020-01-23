Assistant US Attorney Fred Wyshak sought only 20 months for Alec Burlakoff, who became a star witness for the government. Without the cooperation of the former vice president of sales, Wyshak said, it would have been hard, if not impossible, for prosecutors to convict five other former Insys executives at last year’s trial of bribing doctors to prescribe the painkiller to patients who shouldn’t have gotten it.

A former high-ranking Insys Therapeutics executive, who dressed as a giant fentanyl spray bottle in a rap video that championed the firm’s addictive opioid painkiller, was sentenced to 26 months in prison Thursday for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe the drug, despite a prosecutor’s plea for a lighter sentence.

Burlakoff’s lawyer, George Vien, went further. He urged District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to spare his client prison and put him on probation. Like Wyshak, Vien said Burlakoff’s testimony against Insys executives led to the convictions and that a light sentence would encourage other drug industry executives to help authorities go after wrongdoers.

“There are many people in the pharma industry looking right now at what happens to Mr. Burlakoff,” said Vien.

Burroughs said she did credit Burlakoff, 45, of Palm Beach, Fla., for pleading guilty and cooperating. That decision, she said, almost certainly induced a second government witness, former Insys chief executive Michael Babich, to do the same before trial. Babich received a 30-month sentence Wednesday, also more than prosecutors sought.

But, Burroughs said, she viewed Burlakoff, Babich, and John N. Kapoor — the billionaire founder of the Chandler, Ariz.-based firm — as the biggest culprits in the bribery scheme. “I can’t help but look at relative culpability,” she said.

Kapoor is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Burroughs, who likened Burlakoff to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for the good and bad he has done in his life, said that by cooperating with prosecutors, “he may have done a great societal good.” But, she said, “That was preceded by a great societal evil.”

Burlakoff, for his part, rose and told the judge that he was ashamed of himself. The scheme he participated in, he said, encouraged doctors to prescribe Insys’s under-the-tongue fentanyl painkiller, Subsys, to patients who shouldn’t have gotten it, exposing them to harm.

Burlakoff blamed his actions on an unquenchable thirst to be a big shot and a dedication to his “fast and furious” life at Insys. He and his lawyer said he had suffered horrific trauma growing up with a mentally ill brother. In 2013, when Burlakoff was conspiring with other Insys executives, his brother, Ian Burlakoff, murdered his own wife and then was shot to death by police officers after threatening them with a gun.

“I always desperately wanted to be a big success,” Alec Burlakoff said, adding, “I finally came to my senses.”

Burlakoff’s hard-driving efforts to get Insys’s sales staff to increases sales of Subsys, and higher doses of it, included his participation in a jaw-dropping 2015 rap video that was shown to jurors at trial.

In the bass-thumping video, two young Insys salesmen wearing sunglasses and hoodies danced next to a giant Subsys nebulizer in a playground. The video ends when the rapper in the Subsys bottle removes the costume, flexes his arms, and hoots.

It turned out to be Burlakoff, although Burlakoff told a reporter Thursday that he wore the costume only in the latter part of the video, not in the playground.

Prosecutors said at trial that the defendants ran Insys like mobsters, displaying “brazen audacity.” They pressured sales staff to persuade doctors to prescribe higher and costlier doses of Subsys, which was approved for treating cancer pain, and got physicians to abandon their duty to “first, do no harm.” Most patients who were prescribed Subsys didn’t have cancer, according to the government, and some got addicted.

As part of the conspiracy, prosecutors said, eight doctors and medical practitioners got more than $1.1 million disguised as “speaking fees.” Insys also set up a reimbursement center where employees allegedly lied to health insurers about patients’ symptoms to get them to cover Subsys for people without cancer.

At least a dozen doctors and other health care providers across the country were convicted of federal charges in connection with the scheme, according to prosecutors.

