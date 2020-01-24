Christensen’s book, “The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail,’’ became a crucial text a time when the digital revolution was changing a host of industries, and his theory of “disruptive innovation’’ became a watchword in boardrooms and workplaces across the world.

Michael B. Horn, who was a student of Christensen’s at Harvard Business School, co-authored a book with him, and co-founded the Clayton Christensen Institute, said he died Thursday surrounded by his family at a Massachusetts hospital from health complications stemming from the treatment of leukemia.

Clayton Christensen, one of the world’s most renowned business professors best known for his theory about disruptive innovation, has died, according to the co-founder of a think tank that bears his name. He was 67.

The theory described the way startups or their products can overthrow a long standing legacy company. Or, in his words, the process “by which a product or service takes root initially in simple applications at the bottom of a market and then relentlessly moves up market, eventually displacing established competitors,” according to his web site.

In 2011, The Economist named his book “The Innovator’s Dilemma” one of its six best business books ever.

Christensen also spoke of the importance of finding happiness in one’s life and career.

“Management is the most noble of professions if it’s practiced well. No other occupation offers as many ways to help others learn and grow, take responsibility and be recognized for achievement, and contribute to the success of a team,’’ he wrote in a 2010 Harvard Business Review article entitled “How Will You Measure Your Life?”

Christensen, who lived in Belmont, joined the Harvard Business School faculty in 1992.

HBS dean Nitin Nohria said in a statement the school was heartbroken to learn of his death.

“His loss will be felt deeply throughout our community,” said Nohria. “Clayton’s brilliance and kindness were equally evident to everyone he met, and his legacy will be long-lasting. Through his research and teaching, he fundamentally shaped the practice of business and influenced generations of students and scholars.”

Horn said Christensen took pride in having ideas that changes the courses of businesses, but he also took pleasure in having a personal impact in people’s lives.

Of the 6-foot-8 Christensen, Horn said, “He was obviously a giant of intellect, but he was also a giant of kindness.”

