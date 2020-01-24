The new Beth Israel Lahey Health system, which launched in March 2019 , also had to hire an independent firm to track its progress for 10 years.

Healey’s office allowed the merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health system — despite concerns that the deal could raise costs and reduce competition. Her office required the hospitals to adhere to seven years of price constraints, to reach out to low-income patients, and to expand mental health services, among other requirements.

Nearly 11 months after their historic merger, the hospitals that make up Beth Israel Lahey Health have started collaborating on a number of programs, and so far, they’re meeting all the conditions that Attorney General Maura Healey imposed on them, according to a new report.

In its first report on the merger, released Friday, the monitoring firm, Grant Thornton, said it found no evidence that Beth Israel Lahey Health has failed to comply with the attorney general’s stipulations.

“We said we were going to do a whole host of things, and we’re doing them,” Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of the hospital system, said in a recent interview. “We’re moving pretty quickly.”

The transaction, which included more than a dozen Massachusetts hospitals, was hotly debated before receiving conditional approval from Healey and the Federal Trade Commission in November 2018.

The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, a state watchdog agency, said that unchecked, the merger could have allowed the hospitals to demand substantially higher prices for their services, increasing health spending by as much as $230 million a year.

Opponents, including rival hospitals, also warned that the deal could threaten access to care for low-income patients.

Beth Israel and Lahey officials, though, ultimately convinced regulators to allow their deal, arguing that together they could create a high-quality and lower-cost alternative to Partners HealthCare, the state’s dominant health care provider.

