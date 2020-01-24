LINCOLN, R.I. — A Rhode Island casino company said Friday it has completed the purchase of three casinos in Colorado.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. said it closed on the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colo.

The Lincoln-based company purchased the casinos from Nevada-based Affinity Gaming for $51 million in a deal that also includes three sports-betting licenses.