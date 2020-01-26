Less than a week after its monthly revenues sank to their lowest levels yet, MGM Springfield has made a change at the top. Mike Mathis has been replaced as president of the Western Massachusetts casino, with Chris Kelley, who runs MGM’s operation in Northfield Park in Ohio, taking over, the company announced Tuesday. The casino’s gaming revenues in December came in just below $19 million for the first time since it opened some 16 months earlier. Its best showing was its first full month of operation, September 2018, when it reached nearly $27 million in revenues, but since then, gaming revenues have mostly hovered between $22.2 million and $19 million, far below expectations. Meanwhile, its major competition to the east, the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, reported its best month in December, with $54 million in revenues. MGM Springfield opened in August 2018, the first resort casino in the state’s history, with Mathis as its first president. Spread out over 14 acres in three blocks within the heart of downtown Springfield, the $960 million project with a 125,000-square-foot gaming floor hoped to revitalize the urban district. Last week — just two days before the December numbers were released — MGM Resorts chief executive Jim Murren said that the casino needed to draw more bettors by bringing in more entertainment and nongaming events, such as the Red Sox Winter Weekend, which the casino hosted over the weekend for the first time. According to the Red Sox, the event sold out, with 7,200 people in attendance. — MICHAEL SILVERMAN

Change continues on Morrissey Boulevard

More construction is coming to Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester. Developers on Wednesday filed preliminary plans for two apartment buildings — 15 and 17 stories — for the site of the old Channel 56 television studio between Morrissey and the Southeast Expressway. An arm of New York-based Center Court Partners in 2017 paid $14.5 million to buy the 2.25 acre parcel from auto magnate Herb Chambers — who had once proposed a car dealership there — and initially floated the idea of even taller buildings before modestly scaling back plans to address concerns from neighbors. In a letter to the Boston Planning & Development Agency, Center Court described the plans as Phase One of a three-part project that will eventually redevelop two neighboring buildings the company also owns — 55 Morrissey, a two-story building that houses several radio stations, and 35 Morrissey, which is home to a Star Market. More details will be filed in the coming weeks. The apartment buildings site is in a fast-changing corridor of northern Dorchester near the JFK/UMass Red Line MBTA Station. Next door, the former home of The Boston Globe is being redeveloped into an office campus, while the nearby Bayside Expo Center site is slated for a large-scale mixed-use project on the doorstep of University of Massachusetts Boston. Several other parcels in the area have recently changed hands or are on the market. — TIM LOGAN

Chiofaro files detailed plans for his tower alongside Central Wharf

After years of vague discussions about the size and shape of a skyscraper he wants to build on Boston’s waterfront, developer Don Chiofaro is laying his cards on the table. The veteran developer on Wednesday filed detailed plans with the city for his long-envisioned tower alongside Central Wharf, which would put office space and apartments in a 600-foot high-rise where the hulking Boston Harbor Garage now sits. The $1.2 billion project is still probably at least 19 months from groundbreaking, but Wednesday’s filing marked the start of a formal city review. The plans include the first new images in six years of what would be a skyline-altering tower. They show a rounded, clover-shaped structure designed by the architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox that tapers, section by section, from the street to the top. The exterior features glass, but less of it than on many recent Boston towers, with white terracotta-like strips running vertically down the building’s face. And at the street level, there are big windows looking out on expanded plazas along Milk Street and a redone section of the Boston Harborwalk. As for what’s inside, the plan details two levels of stores and restaurants at the base, with 22 stories of office space above and apartments on the upper floors above that. Below ground would be a 1,100-space garage. — TIM LOGAN

A rendering of Don Chiofaro's proposed skyscraper on the Boston waterfront. WAX/KFP/KPF

Most hospital services at Leonard Morse Hospital to end

The company that runs MetroWest Medical Center said Tuesday that it plans to close most hospital services at its 160-bed campus in Natick. MetroWest Medical Center’s Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick still will offer psychiatric care, sleep lab services, and CT imaging. But it will no longer treat patients needing medical care. The emergency department, operating rooms, and intensive care unit also will close, according to the company’s plan, which is expected to take effect in May. MetroWest Medical Center, which also includes Framingham Union Hospital, is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a publicly traded company that operates 65 hospitals nationwide. Tenet spokeswoman Shelly Weiss Friedberg said in an e-mail, “All acute care services at the Leonard Morse Hospital, including the ER, will close and move over to Framingham Union Hospital.” In Framingham, Tenet officials plan to upgrade the emergency department and other parts of the campus. Tenet officials notified the state Department of Public Health of their plans on Tuesday. The department can demand more information and hold a public hearing, but it cannot require a hospital to keep services open. The Natick hospital, opened in 1899, now employs 536 people. Tenet officials did not respond to questions about planned job cuts.

The Natick hospital is about six miles from its sister hospital, Framingham Union, and about seven miles from Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which is owned by Partners HealthCare. — PRIYANKA DAYAL MCCLUSKEY

Urgent card industry to faces regulation in Massachusetts

For years, the urgent care industry has grown rapidly, with walk-in clinics popping up across Massachusetts to treat patients with colds, infections, cuts, sprains, and other common ailments. Yet the industry remains largely unregulated. Urgent care has become a common term in health care — but it has no state definition in Massachusetts, making these centers difficult if not impossible to monitor, according to state officials. Now policy makers appear poised to impose new requirements on urgent care centers, but they’re facing resistance from industry executives. The lack of standards means any provider can market itself as “urgent care,” and patients don’t know what to expect when they walk in the doors, said Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services. Urgent care was a focus of sweeping health care legislation that Governor Charlie Baker proposed last fall. The Baker administration wants these centers to be licensed as clinics, to provide care to low-income patients who use MassHealth, and to offer some mental health services.State lawmakers have filed more than a dozen bills pertaining to urgent care centers this session, and both House and Senate are working on additional legislation that is likely to include regulations for the industry. Operators of urgent care clinics say such regulation could slow growth — or even kill an industry that provides convenient, affordable care. — PRIYANKA DAYAL MCCLUSKEY