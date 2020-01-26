Learn how to use self-care strategies to help your colleagues in the workplace at this event by diversity education organization She Geeks Out. Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork, 745 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

CLASS

Back to the basics

Learn the fundementals of business networking at this workshop by consulting company AIMC Solutions. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Microsoft Store, 800 Boylston St., Boston. Free to attend. $25 for an additional 15-minute consultation.

NETWORKING

Business night

Meet your peers, exchange ideas, and advance your career at Young Executive Networking Night hosted by Boston Young Professionals Association. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Troquet on South, 107 South St., Boston. $29 to $40.

Wednesday

INFO SESSION

Using a shared workspace

Attend this informational session about LaunchedBy ROXBURY, a new shared workspace program from Venture Cafe New England's Roxbury Innovation Center. Wednesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., second floor, Boston. Free.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast and networking and then enjoy silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free.

Thursday

PANEL

Study overview

Discuss the findings of the 2019 Women in the Workplace study by McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org at this event hosted by professional development organization Lean In Boston. The overview will be followed by a panel discussion with members from the Harvard Business Review. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Hill Holliday, 53 State St., Boston. Free.

LIVE EVENT

Make your pitch

Watch five companies take the hot seat with 99 seconds to pitch their company to a live audience at this competition from community organization Founders Live. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC - Downtown, 50 Milk St., 20th floor, Boston. $10.

Friday

NETWORKING

Coffee break

Join fellow entrepreneurs at this informal coffee meet-up hosted by community organization Female Millennial Entrepreneurs. Discuss goals and make connections with like-minded women. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cafe Nero, 416 W. Broadway, Boston. Free.

