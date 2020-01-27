Talk travel
Connect with other professionals who love to travel at this kick-off event for Boston Professional Networking for Travel Enthusiasts. Break the ice by exchanging travel stories and helping others plan their next adventure. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ned Devine’s, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
NETWORKING
Party with your peers
Meet your peers, exchange ideas, and advance your career at Young Executive Networking Night hosted by Boston Young Professionals Association. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Troquet on South, 107 South St., Boston. $29 to $40. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday
WORKSHOP
Know yourself
Understand your personality and what drives you at this development workshop from Staples Spotlight. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Staples Dedham, 450 Providence Highway, Dedham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
PANEL
2020 wellness trends
Learn how consumer spending habits in fitness, beauty, and wellness are changing nationally and in Boston at this panel discussion with industry experts hosted by online booking agency MINDBODY. The panel will elaborate on MINDBODY’s Wellness Index data for 2020. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., District Hall Boston, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.
