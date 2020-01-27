As part of that agreement, GM vowed to commit $3 billion to the plant’s overhaul. The company says that promise is met by the investment in upgrades and an additional $800 million for supplier tooling and related projects.

The investment, announced Monday, will fund upgrades like new machines and tools at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant’s paint shop, body shop, and general assembly area. The plant had been scheduled to close this month but was spared in the October deal, which ended the longest GM strike in half a century.

NEW YORK — General Motors is investing $2.2 billion in a Detroit plant where it will produce all-electric trucks and sport utility vehicles, fulfilling a key promise made during last year’s union negotiations.

Advertisement

Once in full operation, the plant will employ more than 2,200 people, the company said. Production is scheduled to begin in late 2021 on an all-electric pickup truck, followed by the Cruise Origin, a six-passenger vehicle unveiled last week that’s intended for use as a self-driving taxi.

Legacy automakers are in a race with one another and a slew of startups and technology companies to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles while preparing for the advent of autonomous vehicles. GM’s Cruise Origin, for example, faces competition from Uber and Waymo, which is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

At the same time, that fight over an electric future has helped to reinvigorate the US auto industry.

In 2018, Ford Motor announced it had bought Michigan Central Station in Detroit and would convert the abandoned office tower and train station — a symbol of the city’s decline — into an urban campus focused on developing businesses that use self-driving cars.

Last year, Fiat Chrysler said it planned to spend $4.5 billion to update several Detroit plants, an investment that it said would create 6,500 jobs and allow the company to start making electric versions of its Jeep models if customer demand increased.

Advertisement

As part of an existing joint venture, GM and South Korea’s LG Chem have invested $2.3 billion in a plant near Lordstown, Ohio, that will make battery cells to power the electric vehicles made at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, the company said. Executives have said the venture, in the same area where GM shut down a plant last year, would create 1,100-plus jobs, with a groundbreaking expected this year.

A GM spokesman said the investments announced Monday were made possible by a state tax credit from the Michigan Economic Growth Authority.

“Over the past decade, the Michigan MEGA has helped enable GM to invest more than $10 billion in its Michigan facilities,” the spokesman, Dan Flores, said.

Last week, the Michigan Strategic Fund, an economic development organization, approved changes to that tax credit, which it said had a remaining value of $2.27 billion. GM must invest at least $3.5 billion in the state over the next decade, including at Detroit-Hamtramck. GM has built more than 4 million vehicles at Detroit-Hamtramck since it opened in 1985. The Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala are produced at the factory, which will be idled at the end of February for several months for renovations.