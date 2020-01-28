Thursday PANEL Girls just want to have funds

Listen to the stories of women who funded their dream business and learn how you can do the same at this event by collaborative workspace The Workroom. Network with panelists, vendors, and investors. Thursday, 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Workroom, 1200 Hancock St., Quincy. $55. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WATCH PARTY

Sneak peak

See the Super Bowl ads before anyone else and hear marketing experts dissect the strategy behind them at this event by The New England Chapter of the American Marketing Association. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Mendix, 22 Boston Wharf Road, eighth floor, Boston. $15 to $25. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Boost your brand

Learn how to leverage your personal brand at this event for local female entrepreneurs hosted by management platform Shopify. Network with others, hear from a panel of experts, and participate in a workshop. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork, 501 Boylston St., 10th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Bio Pharma night

Network with other life science professionals in a relaxed atmosphere at this event by the Massachusetts Bio Pharma Networking Group. Thursday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Champions, Boston Cambridge Marriott, 50 Broadway, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

