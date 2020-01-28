Chase wins contract for nearly 20 new ATMs at MBTA stations

Here’s another sign of how eager JPMorgan Chase is to expand in the Boston market: It outbid local powerhouse Citizens Bank for nearly 20 new ATM locations at MBTA stations. The MBTA had put 26 potential locations out to bid, and Chase bid on all of them. (Citizens submitted bids for groups of Red, Orange, and Green line stations, totaling 19 locations.) In total, Chase will pay $627,000 in yearly rent for all 26 stations, increasing by 3 percent a year for an initial term of five years. Bank of America and Citizens, the largest and second largest retail banks in the state, already have ATMs in other parts of the T system. Chase, a relative newcomer to the market, unveiled plans in 2018 to open 60 branches in New England. It has also opened ATMs at Mass. Pike rest areas as part of the expansion. — JON CHESTO

GAMING

Baker administration projects lower gambling revenue

The second full budget cycle with two full-scale casinos operating in Massachusetts won’t be as fruitful as the first — the Baker administration is projecting that gaming revenue will decline in fiscal year 2021 as the casinos that have underperformed to this point work through what their owners say are growing pains. Governor Charlie Baker’s fiscal year 2021 budget proposal counts on about $283 million in tax revenue from gaming — $11 million or 3.75 percent less than the gaming revenue total of $294 million assumed in the current budget. — STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

ECONOMY

Orders for military planes boosted US factories in December

Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a big jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft that reflected Boeing’s continued problems with its 737 Max. A key category that tracks business investment fell by the largest amount in eight months. Business investment has been hurt over the past year by uncertainties generated by President Trump’s trade war with China. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Ryanair facing flight cuts, possible layoffs

Ryanair will reconsider its summer schedule and has warned employees of job cuts and base closures due to the protracted grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jet, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. Europe’s biggest low-cost airline will redraw its summer 2020 timetable with 10 fewer planes, as it now only expects the first Max jets to arrive in September or October at the earliest, chief executive Eddie Wilson wrote in the letter dated Jan 27. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson saw fifth straight year of lower US sales

Harley-Davidson Inc. capped its fifth straight year of lower US sales with quarterly profit and revenue that missed estimates. Harley’s chief executive Matt Levatich is trying to attract new and younger riders to stanch the bleeding in the United States, its biggest source of sales, while also making cheaper, lighter bikes to tap into demand in emerging markets. Investment in new products like electric motorcycles and middle-weight models is pressuring margins as sales continue to slide. US retail sales have declined in 20 of the last 21 quarters, including each of the last 12. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

BorgWarner acquiring Delphi Technologies

Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 billion, partly to help strengthen its power electronics products. Delphi Technologies PLC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner stock for each Delphi Technologies share they own. BorgWarner Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 84 percent of the combined company, with Delphi Technologies shareholders owning approximately 16 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

South African billionaire apologizes for saying Africa loves Trump

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe apologized for telling President Trump that Africa loves him, but warned the growing perception that the continent is anti-America may hamper investment. Motsepe’s remarks to Trump at a business dinner during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week sparked a debate among his countrymen who questioned his right to speak on behalf of the continent. “I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologize,” Motsepe, the country’s only black billionaire and a brother-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday. “I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.” The American leader has not always endeared himself to the continent. Two years ago, he was reported to have referred to African nations as “shithole countries.” Last week, it emerged that he’s considering a proposal to extend travel restrictions to four African countries, including Nigeria. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

As the chicken sandwich war continues, a scarcity of little birds

Fast-food titans, embroiled in a chicken-sandwich battle, are trying to beat each other with small weapons. Little chickens, whose quarter-pound breasts fit perfectly inside a bun, are proving essential to the war effort. In the process, they’re getting harder to come by. A shortage of the smaller birds derailed the Popeyes challenge to reigning champion Chick-fil-A last summer, and most petite poultry are sold in grocery stores, not in chain restaurants. Now the supply will be further tested as more competitors jump into the fray. McDonald’s Corp., the world’s biggest restaurant chain, is testing new fried-chicken sandwiches in four US cities with the added pop of MSG, a controversial flavor enhancer it says it doesn’t use in its national menu. Wendy’s Co. is going all in, spending $30 million to beef up its chicken supply chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MANUFACTURING

3M to cut 1,500 jobs

3M Co. will cut 1,500 jobs in a global restructuring as the manufacturer continues to grapple with challenges in markets including car parts and electronics. The revamp — affecting “all business groups, functions and geographies” — is part of a new operating model starting this month that will recast reporting lines and consolidate manufacturing oversight, 3M said in a statement Tuesday as it reported earnings. The company anticipates pretax savings of as much as $120 million a year from the changes. The cuts capped a rough year for the maker of everything from Post-it notes to touchscreen displays. The company trimmed its profit forecasts multiple times last year because of escalating trade disputes, headwinds in China, and flagging demand in the automotive and electronics markets.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

French groups sue energy giant Total to force greenhouse gas reductions

A French climate alliance of charity groups and local authorities launched an unprecedented legal action Tuesday against Total, hoping to make the French energy company drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Activists from the non-governmental organizations and over a dozen local governments say it’s the first time a French multinational has been taken to court over the fight against climate change. They want Total, one of France’s top companies, to be more vigilant about the environment and align itself to the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement in fighting climate change. — BLOOMBERG NEWS