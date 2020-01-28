This year’s deficit would be an increase from 2019, when the government deficit grew to $984 billion. The deficit in 2016, President Barack Obama’s last full year in office, was $585 billion.

A combination of the 2017 tax cuts and a surge in new spending has pushed the deficit wider. This year would mark the first time since 2012 that the deficit breached $1 trillion, a threshold that has alarmed some budget experts because deficits typically contract — not expand — during periods of sustained economic growth.

WASHINGTON — The US government’s budget deficit is projected to reach $1.02 trillion in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, as the federal government continues to spend much more than it collects in tax revenue.

The CBO also projected the economy would grow by 2.2 percent in 2020, which represents a healthy clip but falls short of the 3 percent target set by the Trump administration. The projections were contained in the CBO’s annual budget and economic outlook.

With rising annual deficits, the total debt held by the government is also projected to grow dramatically, from about $18 trillion in 2020 to $31 trillion in 2030, according to the CBO’s projections. The government must pay interest on this debt to keep borrowing money.

‘‘The US economy is doing well, with low unemployment and rising wages that have drawn people off the sidelines and back into the labor force,’’ Phillip Swagel, the CBO’s director, said in a statement. ‘‘But our projections also suggest that over the long-term, changes in fiscal policy must be made to address the budget situation.’’

The deficit outlook appears slightly worse than it did just a year ago. At the end of 2019, bipartisan majorities in Congress approved spending bills that added more than $500 billion to the deficit over the next decade. The most expensive new policies were the permanent repeal of taxes created under Obama’s Affordable Care Act, including one on expensive health plans.

These actions would have done more to drive up the deficit had they not been mitigated by lower-than-expected interest rates, which allow the government to borrow money more cheaply than the CBO had originally anticipated.

The CBO projection also appears to cast doubt on recent statements by President Trump and other administration officials that the 2017 Republican tax cut is creating enough revenue through new economic growth that it will offset all near-term losses. White House officials have defended the $1.5 trillion tax legislation, which slashed tax rates for businesses and many households.

Tax revenue has risen slowly since the tax cuts were passed, but many forecasters say the cuts led to a sizable drop-off in projected revenue collections. Combined with an increase in spending, the deficit has ballooned, forcing the Treasury Department to borrow more money to cover the balance.

Trump, asked about the rising deficit following the tax cuts, told CNBC last year: ‘‘We’ve taken in more revenue substantially than we did when the taxes were high. Nobody can even believe it.’’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also expressed confidence the tax cut would not add to the nation’s debt, saying: ‘‘We’ve tracked the numbers, and we’re right on track.’’

Trump has told aides he will look for big spending cuts in his second term, a position echoed by Mnuchin, who said government spending must be slowed down. Trump aides have also previewed a potential second round of tax cuts.

The CBO report shows that tax collections are weaker than they would be without the 2017 Republican tax law, which permanently locked in lower rates for many corporations while creating temporary reductions for households. Tax revenue remained roughly flat the first year the law was in effect, despite economic growth of nearly 3 percent. It rose slightly in 2019 but not enough to compensate for flatlining the year before.

In January 2017, before the tax law, the CBO projected corporate tax revenue would represent 1.8 percent of gross domestic product. Now, they are expected to represent only 1.1 percent of GDP.