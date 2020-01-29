The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.60 percent from 3.65 percent the week before.

Friday

NETWORKING

Coffee break

Join fellow entrepreneurs at this informal coffee meet up hosted by community organization Female Millennial Entrepreneurs. Discuss goals and make connections with like-minded women. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cafe Nero, 416 W Broadway, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Raise the bar

Change the way you view negotiations in your professional and personal life at this event by training organization NegotiateNYC. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., WeWork, 625 Massachusetts Ave. room 2B, Cambridge. $85. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Pick up the phone

Learn how to use psychology and behavioral triggers in your sales conversations, from cold calls to contract negotiations, at this workshop hosted by sales coach Hazel Butters. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., Workbar Downtown, 24 School St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MASTER CLASS SERIES

Learn with lulu

Understand nutrition fundamentals at this six-week master class hosted by lululemon Newbury. The class is designed for wellness professionals. Friday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., lululemon, 208 Newbury St., Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow @GlobeBiz on Twitter. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.