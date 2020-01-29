Remake of the Top of the Hub to cost about $125m

It will take two years and about $125 million to remake the old Top of the Hub at the Prudential Center. But the building’s owner isn’t quite ready to say what that will look like. Executives at Boston Properties, the real estate company that owns the Pru, told analysts Wednesday that they hope to reopen the top floors of the Back Bay tower — where the Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk observatory have operated for half a century — in 2022. Between now and then they plan to spend “in excess of $125 million” to remake the space into “an extraordinary experience,” said CEO Owen Thomas. Any proposal would need to be approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency, which has said it is “critical” that the space remain publicly-accessible. Since the then-John Hancock Tower closed its observation deck following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the top of the Prudential has been by far the highest point in Boston that’s open to the public. — TIM LOGAN RETAIL

Miltons to open a store in Burlington Mall

Many clothing retailers are scaling back their brick-and-mortar operations in the face of online competition, but not Miltons. The menswear merchant announced plans on Wednesday to open a third location, a 12,000-square-foot shop at the Burlington Mall, in addition to existing locations at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree and Chestnut Hill Square in Newton. The business remains family owned, in the third generation of the Katz family. President David Katz said the company plans to add about 20 workers to its staff of 50 full- and part-timers when the new store opens in September. — JON CHESTO

BIOTECH

Hopkinton firm halts effort to develop hepatitis B drug

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, a Hopkinton biotech, said Wednesday that it was abandoning efforts to develop a drug to treat hepatitis B as a result of “unexpected serious adverse events,” including a patient’s death in a mid-stage clinical trial. “We are deeply saddened by the death of a patient in our Catalyst 2 trial,” Martin Driscoll, president and chief executive of Spring Bank, said of the clinical trial of an experimental drug called inarigivir soproxil. “Because we are guided by an overriding interest in protecting patients, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the further development of inarigivir for the treatment of HBV at Spring Bank.” Spring Bank said it will not pursue further research into the treatment of hepatitis B, but will continue to focus on developing drugs for diseases with high unmet needs. Those include medicines that seek to use the body’s immune response to fight cancer and drugs for inflammation. The announcement didn’t come as a total surprise. The day after Christmas, the biotech said it had stopped dosing and enrolling patients in the trial after detecting potential liver injury in three patients. Gilead Sciences, the large California-based biotech, signed deals in 2015 and 2017 with Spring Bank to collaborate on potential hepatitis B treatments. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

MEDIA

The BBC to cut 450 jobs as it concentrates on digital

The BBC said Wednesday that plans to “modernize” the British broadcaster’s newsroom will lead to the loss of an estimated 450 jobs. The cuts represent a substantial blow to the national public service broadcaster, which enjoys a worldwide reputation for the high quality of its news and entertainment programs. Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, said the streamlining will be carried out with an eye on digital journalism. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

EU says member states should limit vendors such as Huawei

The European Union told its members Wednesday that they should limit so-called “high-risk” 5G vendors, a category that includes Chinese tech giant Huawei, but stopped short of recommending a ban on the firm, despite a lengthy and aggressive campaign by the Trump administration. The recommendations are as far as the European Union can go in dictating policy to its member nations, whose governments will have the final word on whether and how they want to let Huawei help build their next generation of wireless telecommunications networks. — NEW YORK TIMES

TOYS

Mattel says its Barbies are the most diverse ever

The company that has introduced millions of Barbie dolls to children across generations has unveiled new versions that look more like the children who play with them. Mattel is now claiming to be the most diverse doll line, with its recent launch of dolls that have vitiligo, a prosthetic leg, and a bald head. Even Ken, Barbie’s companion throughout the decades, has a new look with longer hair that stops just below his shoulders. The new era of Barbies is a far cry from the milky-colored doll that made her first appearance at the American Toy Fair in New York City nearly 61 years ago. — WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

For Boeing, first annual loss in more than two decades

Boeing, an icon of American manufacturing, suffered its first annual financial loss in more than two decades while the cost of fixing its marquee aircraft after two deadly crashes soared to more than $18 billion. New CEO David Calhoun on Wednesday stood by his estimate that regulators will certify changes Boeing is making to the 737 Max by mid-year. Calhoun criticized the company’s prior leadership for not immediately disclosing a trove of damning internal communications that raised safety questions about the Max. He promised to be more transparent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s surpasses $100b in annual sales for the first time

McDonald’s wrapped up a tumultuous year on a high note after the company’s CEO was ousted in November. The burger giant said Wednesday it surpassed $100 billion in annual sales for the first time, and notched its highest same-store sales in more than a decade, with growth in all of its global regions. Even as the Chicago company puts a rocky year behind it, potential hurdles have already emerged in 2020. McDonald’s new president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald’s has closed several hundred restaurants in China because of the new coronavirus. Kempczinski said 3,000 restaurants remain open in China, including some that are feeding health care workers. He said the outbreak is worrisome, but China only accounts for 4-5 percent of the company’s systemwide revenue. That’s less exposure than Starbucks, which said Tuesday that 10 percent of its revenue comes from China. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUBLISHING

Rest of book tour for ‘American Dirt’ is canceled

The publisher of Jeanine Cummins’ controversial novel “American Dirt’’ has canceled the remainder of her promotional tour, citing concerns for her safety. The novel about a Mexican mother and her young son fleeing to the US border had been praised widely before its Jan. 21 release and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. But Mexican-American writers have been among those strongly criticizing “American Dirt” for stereotypical depictions of Mexicans. Cummins is of Irish and Puerto Rican background.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS