Saturday NETWORKING Get together

Attend an informal breakfast and connect with others at this networking event by coworking space Canopy City. Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Canopy City, 14 Tyler St., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Public speaking

Attend a four-hour public speaking bootcamp by training organization BostonSpeaks. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. $450. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

CONFERENCE

Getting around

Attend the annual Moving The Future Conference hosted by Harvard Business School. The conference brings together business, government, and technology leaders in the infrastructure and mobility arenas. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harvard Business School, 117 Western Ave., Boston. $20 to $50. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

