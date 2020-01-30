In Massachusetts, GDP rose 1.3 percent, according to MassBenchmarks, a collaboration of the University of Massachusetts’ Donahue Institute and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The state’s economy is being constrained by low unemployment and a slowdown in population growth due to declining immigration, both of which make it harder for employers to fill jobs.

Gross domestic product — which measures the value of goods and services produced inside the United States — grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate between October and December, the same as the previous three months, according to preliminary data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

NEW YORK — The US economy turned in a weaker annual performance last year than in 2018, held back by developments that set the stage for slower growth to come.

Advertisement

The Census Bureau estimates that net international migration into Massachusetts fell from nearly 50,000 in 2017 to under 30,000 in 2019, MassBenchmarks said. Overall population growth dropped from 0.53 percent in 2017 to 0.14 percent in 2019.

MassBenchmarks said that based on the latest federal data, Massachusetts GDP grew by 2.2 percent in the third quarter, significantly faster than the group’s October estimate of a decline of 0.2 percent.

Nationally, a shrinking trade deficit resulting from a steep falloff in imports helped bolster the fourth quarter’s reading, as did a revived housing sector. Business investment and consumer spending expanded but at a slower pace than they had during the summer.

In the second half of 2017 and in some of 2018, the annual growth rate surged past 3 percent, helped by hearty tax cuts and government spending. And it continued to sail ahead at the start of last year, reaching 3.1 percent between January and March.

But the stimulus effect faded, and that growth level now looks more like an aberration. The economy has not expanded by 3 percent or more in a full calendar year since 2005. Year-over-year growth was 2.3 percent in 2019, compared with 2.5 percent a year earlier.

Advertisement

Most economists now see normal growth circling the 2 percent mark.

The slowdown, in part, reflects a maturing labor market, where the official jobless rate creeps along at half-century lows as the expansion heads toward its 11th anniversary and a hefty chunk of the population ages into retirement.

“Underneath what you’re seeing is slower domestic activity,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics. “It’s just the natural state of things.”

Imports fell sharply in September after the United States imposed tariffs on China because some US companies held off buying goods, hoping that the Trump administration might soon strike a trade deal that reduced or removed the tariffs.

As tensions with China cooled in December, imports revived. And with a Phase 1 trade deal now signed, they might climb further in the months to come.

Rising imports push down GDP because the measure counts only the value of goods and services produced within a country’s borders. When a nation buys more things from abroad than it sells — the definition of a trade deficit — it pushes down GDP.

While the deficit excluding oil steadily climbed through most of President Trump’s tenure, it had fallen sharply in recent months before December’s figures came in.

The Trump administration has made lowering the US trade deficit a goal. Economists, though, have opposed using the deficit as a scorecard: It can fall for a variety of reasons, and not all of them are good.

Advertisement

The deficit can fall because exports are growing, or because imports are shrinking, or both. For example, a boom in manufacturing can reduce the deficit by pushing imported products out of the US market and feeding a surge in exports — the outcome the Trump administration wanted to engineer.

But the deficit can also fall because the pace of the US economy is slowing, making consumers less likely to buy imported goods and businesses less likely to invest in the United States. And that has been the situation in the United States, economists say.

“There is no evidence of those broader positive developments,” said Brad W. Setser, a senior fellow in international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations. “There is no growth in exports, and manufacturing is weak. So to the extent that tariffs have succeeded in bringing the trade deficit down, they have done so largely by reducing US demand, not by raising US production.”

Larry Edelman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.