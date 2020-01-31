NEW YORK — Amazon’s US workforce topped 500,000 for the first time, up 43 percent from the year before and more than triple what it was five years ago, the company said Friday. It gained 150,000 workers last year.

When it reported its quarterly performance Thursday, Amazon revealed that 150 million people were paying to be members of its Prime service, which offers faster shipping and other perks. On Friday, even while the Dow tumbled 600 points, Amazon shares soared passed $2,000 apiece, doubling in price in about two years.