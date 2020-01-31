The Dow closed at 28,255. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite closed down 1.77 and 1.59 percent, respectively.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 603 points or 2 percent, wiping out January’s gains and launching the blue chips on their worst start since 2016.

Stock market volatility returned on Friday as the spreading coronavirus that has brought China to a standstill fanned fears the epidemic will escalate into a global social and economic calamity.

Stocks were hit from several sides. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines joined United and a large group of European carriers in suspending all service to China, as demand for service plummets and officials scramble to contain the spread of the disease.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency, after declining to do so the previous week. The pneumonia-like virus has infected more than 9,900 people in China and killed 213, and is spreading.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States, as the husband of a woman who contracted the virus in Wuhan was diagnosed with the illness. The United Kingdom and Russia both reported their first cases Friday.

The deadly coronavirus presents a threat to the global economy, as it paralyzes China’s workforce and dampens its powerful manufacturing industry. It is forcing global firms with roots in the country to freeze operations and seek ways to reorient supply chains.

‘‘There is a growing recognition that the coronavirus contagion is worsening, with more travel restrictions and the number of infected already exceeding the total infected by SARS,’’ said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco.

From an economic perspective, the outbreak’s timing is especially punishing, dragging down growth prospects and taking a bite out of corporate earnings just when investors had hoped for a boost after the truce in the US-China trade war. A Chicago report showing the weakest manufacturing in five years added to market woes on Friday.

The Dow and the S&P both finished January in negative territory. The Nasdaq is still up a comfortable 2 percent on the year, thanks to the big technology stocks that have propelled the last several years of the bull market.

The big US energy companies, already hit by low oil prices due to oversupply, were the biggest drags on the Dow Jones industrial average Friday. Exxon Mobil and Chevron finished down 4 percent each, hitting 52-week lows. Oil prices are expected to decline further due to a slowdown in demand from the economic implications of the coronavirus.