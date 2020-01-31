Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts blasted Judy Shelton, who has been nominated to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in a letter demanding explanation for Shelton’s past “inaccurate and radical statements” on economic policy and the US central bank.

Fed governors must be “willing and able to act based on evidence, with care and attention to the best interests of the American people, and independent of short-term political pressure, such as from the president,” Warren wrote Thursday. “Your history indicates you are unable to do so.”