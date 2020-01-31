Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts blasted Judy Shelton, who has been nominated to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in a letter demanding explanation for Shelton’s past “inaccurate and radical statements” on economic policy and the US central bank.
Fed governors must be “willing and able to act based on evidence, with care and attention to the best interests of the American people, and independent of short-term political pressure, such as from the president,” Warren wrote Thursday. “Your history indicates you are unable to do so.”
The former economic adviser to President Trump’s election campaign was nominated by the president alongside economist Christopher Waller this month for a vacant spot on the seven-seat Fed board. She has attracted controversy in the past for her support of reviving a gold standard for the US currency and for abandoning her previously hawkish views on inflation after becoming a candidate for a Fed nomination.
