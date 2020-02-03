Tuesday CONSULTATION Office hours

Receive personal guidance for your business from experts on cloud storage, data security, and hardware at this event by Microsoft’s business team. Tuesday, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Microsoft Store, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Free freelance tips

Learn how to file your taxes as a freelancer at this workshop by the Editorial Freelancers Association. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Impact Hub Boston, 50 Milk St., Edison Room, 16th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Lunch and learn

Explore the resources Boston has to offer entrepreneurs at this event by Staples Spotlight led by a marketing executive with three decades of experience in the city. Wednesday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Staples Boston, 1 Washington Mall, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast and networkin, and then enjoy the silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

