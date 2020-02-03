CVS cuts three directors, including former Aetna chief

CVS Health Corp. will drop three directors from its 16-member board, including Mark Bertolini, the former chief executive of Aetna, the health insurer it bought in a transformative $68 billion deal in 2018. The changes, which will shrink the board to 13 members, are being made to “further align with corporate governance best practices,” Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS said in a statement Monday. The Aetna acquisition, announced in December 2017, was the health, pharmacy, and benefits company’s biggest-ever deal, and a bet that the US health care system is shifting to a more integrated model. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

N.Y. governor signs laws to make limousines safer after fatal crashes

New York’s governor signed a package of limousine safety bills Monday that was inspired by deadly crashes in 2015 and 2018. One of the bills would require that motor vehicles converted into stretch limousines by January 2021 have at least two safety belts for the front seat and one safety belt in the rear for each passenger. The bill would require all stretch limousines to be retrofitted to include those seat belts by January 2023. Another bill would require limo drivers carrying nine or more passengers to have a passenger-endorsed commercial driver’s license. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg engaged

Facebook Inc. chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Tom Bernthal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of marketing company Kelton Global. Sandberg, 50, who wrote a book about overcoming tragedy after the sudden death of her husband, Dave Goldberg, posted the news on Facebook: “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more,” she wrote. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied: “Congrats! You’re wonderful for each other and I’m so happy for both of you.” Goldberg died in 2015. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Google’s fourth quarter revenue lower than expected

Google’s revenue didn’t grow as much as what Wall Street expected, sending parent company Alphabet’s stock down more than 4 percent, even as profits beat expectations. Alphabet said Monday it earned $10.7 billion, or $15.35 per share, in the final three months of 2019. That’s up 19 percent from $8.9 billion, or $12.77 per share, a year earlier and more than the $12.49 a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Net revenue, after subtracting advertising costs, was $37.6 billion, up 18 percent from $31.8 billion a year earlier. But analysts were looking for $38.4 billion. While Google is still the clear leader in the digital advertising market, it is seeing growing competition from the likes of Facebook and Amazon. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Group of buyers, including mall owners, make a bid for bankrupt Forever 21

A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners, are bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21’s biggest landlords. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other troubled retailers like Barneys New York. Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company founded by the Chang family. It joined a rapidly growing list of retailers that have fallen victim to changing shopping behaviors and preferences among teens who have increasingly turned away from malls in favor of online brands, or thrift stores. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHAVING

Federal regulators say proposed merger of Schick, Harry’s would hurt competition

Federal antitrust regulators say a proposed merger that would combine old-school shaving company Schick with upstart Harry’s would end up costing consumers. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s $1.37 billion acquisition of Harry’s, which was supposed to be finalized this year. The FTC argues that bringing two major shaving brands together would hurt competition. Edgewell’s Schick is the No. 2 razor maker in the United States, behind Gillette. Unilever bought Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion in 2016. Unlike Edgewell, however, Unilever did not previously have a major shaving brand. In 20 18, Gillette owner Procter & Gamble Co. bought Tristan Walker, owner of the Bevel, a shaving and skin care brand aimed at African-American men. Bevel, however, makes a double-edged safety razor that is a niche in the shaving industry.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Ryanair says its growth hurt by 737 Max grounding

Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will delay its growth targets. The budget carrier, which is based in Ireland and carries more passengers than any other airline in Europe, plans to extend by a year or two its target of flying 200 million people per year. It now expects to make that target in 2025 or the year after. The 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March, after two crashes within five months killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GASOLINE

Prices at the pump drop a bit

Massachusetts gasoline prices dipped slightly in the past week, AAA Northeast said Monday. The organization found that the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular fell by just a penny to an average of $2.51 per gallon. The current Massachusetts price is 4 cents per gallon higher than the national average of $2.47, and 12 cents higher than the price in the state a year ago. Crude oil prices that are $10 lower per barrel than one month ago and US gasoline stocks at a record high are driving prices at the pump down, a AAA spokeswoman said. AAA found a wide price range for regular, from a low of $2.25 per gallon to a high of $3.05. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

DAIRY

Maine senators don’t want plant-based products to use dairy terms

Maine’s two US senators are among a group of lawmakers pushing for the federal government to crack down on the use of dairy terms on plant-based products. Republican Senator Susan Collins and independent Senator Angus King want US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn to work with the Congress to prevent what they see as misuse of dairy terms on products that contain no dairy. Collins and King joined a bipartisan group of seven senators in asking for Hahn’s help in late January. The International Food Information Council Foundation released survey results in 2018 that said “three-quarters of Americans understand that plant-based ‘milk’ products do not actually contain cow’s milk.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS