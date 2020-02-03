The big producers are also discussing whether to schedule an emergency ministerial-level meeting later this month, moving up a gathering planned for early March. On the agenda would be production cuts of up to 1 million barrels a day, or about 1 percent of world supplies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Over the weekend, officials from OPEC, as well as Russia, agreed to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Vienna, where OPEC has its headquarters, to discuss the situation in the oil markets, according to two people briefed on the plans.

Officials of some of the world’s largest oil producers are scrambling to stem a sharp fall in prices over concerns that the growing coronavirus epidemic will reduce demand from China, the biggest importer.

“They are absolutely trying to put a floor under prices,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, a market research firm.

The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen about 19 percent over the past month to less than $55 a barrel, the lowest in more than a year. The plunge has undercut the effect of the carefully orchestrated production cuts that OPEC announced at its December meeting in Vienna. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, entered a bear market Monday, which means it is down more than 20 percent from its January high.

OPEC seems unlikely to stem the price declines soon. Sen said China was already reducing its orders for March from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the world’s largest oil exporter. It is too late to cut February orders.

China is Saudi Arabia’s most important customer and, along with other Asian countries like India and South Korea, is increasingly vital for the big oil producers around the Persian Gulf. Any slowing of these economies will sap demand for oil, hitting prices and the revenues that OPEC governments depend on.

While OPEC is likely to make some cuts, Sen said, that may not be enough to bolster skittish markets.

Chinese oil demand already appears to have crashed as the lockdown of Wuhan and other cities and overall fear curb air travel, driving, trucking and factory use, analysts said..