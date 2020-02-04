Thursday COWORKING Try it out

See what it is like to work in a coworking space at this open house hosted by The Revolution Hotel. Enjoy a TV lounge, full gym, private boardrooms, and complimentary beverages. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Revolution Hotel, 40 Berkeley St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Tax tips

Learn ways small businesses can save money and maximize credits and deductions at this tax class hosted by Staples Spotlight. Thursday, 3 to 4 p.m., Staples Somerville, 165 Middlesex Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

CLASS

Interview info

Prepare for any interview scenario, whether by phone, by Skype, or in person, at this workshop hosted by the Watertown Free Public Library. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Watertown Free Public Library, Lucia Mastrangelo room, 123 Main St., Watertown. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet and greet

Get to know local business owners at this networking series from the Newton-Needham Region Chamber. This week visit local decor business Tin Rabbit. Thursday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., 85 Chapel St., Needham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow @GlobeBiz on Twitter. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.