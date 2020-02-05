The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.51 percent from 3.60 percent the week before.

Friday

PANEL

Breakfast series

Master the art of leadership communication at this breakfast panel series by BostonSpeaks. Network with business professionals and entrepreneurs from Boston. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Polite professionals

Learn proper business etiquette that will enhance your leadership and communication skills at this workshop hosted by social skill educator The Etiquette Academy Of New England. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., 1309 Beacon St., third floor, Brookline. $195. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Money matters

Get familiar with stock market investing basics at this workshop by financial planning group Queenvest. Learn how to save money, build wealth, and reach your financial goals. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 100 Cummings Center, Suite 109-D, Beverly. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CAREER COACHING

Drop-in hours

Meet one-on-one with a career coach to discuss any employment issues you may have at this event by development organization MassHire Downtown Boston. Sessions are 20 to 30 minutes. Sign up a half hour early for a first-come, first-served slot. Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow @GlobeBiz on Twitter. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.