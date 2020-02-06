Two other women accusing him of sexual assault were waitresses who wanted to become actresses. One said she agreed to meet Weinstein about a film role after he had masturbated in front of her in a club. The other said she met him to talk about a script after he had reached up her skirt and touched her genitals during their first encounter.

A second woman said Weinstein, the one-time Hollywood titan, raped her in a midtown Manhattan hotel room. She maintained a sexual relationship with him for years, she said, to save her career.

NEW YORK — One woman accused Harvey Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in his Manhattan apartment, even as she protested. She continued to see him, send friendly messages, and seek work from him.

The prosecution rested its case against Weinstein on Thursday after graphic, first-person testimony from six women who said the producer had sexually assaulted them.

But the district attorney’s office has to overcome a significant hurdle: The two main witnesses against Weinstein maintained friendships with him after the alleged assaults, even having some consensual sexual encounters. Other accusers ignored his sexual misconduct and saw him again in the hope of getting work.

That places a burden on prosecutors. They must explain to the jury of seven men and five women why some of the women continued to see him.

“It’s confusing for the jury that they’re being told they” — Weinstein’s accusers — “were devastated by the crime and then they ask, ‘When do I get to see you next?’ ” said Matthew Galluzzo, a New York defense lawyer and a former Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor.

Weinstein’s lawyers are expected to call several witnesses to the stand to bolster their position that the relationships were transactional. The women, they said, wanted to advance their own careers and used Weinstein to do so.

“You’ll see they had a relationship,” Damon Cheronis, a defense lawyer, said in his opening statement. “You will see that sex was involved.”

The trial is largely seen as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, a rebuke of decades of sexual harassment and abuse of women by men in the workplace, focusing attention on complex issues of consent and power dynamics.

For weeks, Weinstein, who is 67 and recently had back surgery, has sat at the defense table, seemingly frail, slightly hunched, and worn. He has used a walker to get around.

It is an image that prosecutors have sought to counter. Weinstein, they told jurors, was a giant in Hollywood, known for Oscar-winning films including “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction,” who had used his influence and physicality to overpower and coerce women into sexual encounters.

Two of the women who testified against Weinstein — Annabella Sciorra and Lauren Young — never contacted him again. Sciorra, an actress, said Weinstein barged into her New York City apartment and raped her in the early 1990s. Young, a model, said Weinstein groped her breast in a hotel bathroom in Los Angeles while masturbating.

At the heart of the criminal indictment are allegations made by two women: Miriam Haley, a former production assistant who said the producer forced oral sex on her inside of his home in 2006, and Jessica Mann, a former actress who accused him of raping her in a midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to five felony counts including criminal sexual assault, rape, and predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein faces up to life in prison if convicted on that charge.