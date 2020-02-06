Saturday WORKSHOP How to communicate

Analyze the mechanics of your voice and learn how to tailor your communication style to individuals at this event from professional educator Zephyr Business Services. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free for members, $68 for non-members, $110 for two. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Entrepreneurship mixer

Meet fellow entrepreneurs and get advice from a TEDx speaker and self-development expert at this event from Staples Spotlight. Learn how to engage an audience and use social media for your business. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Staples Boston, 1 Washington Mall, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

EDUCATION SERIES

Money matters

Learn the basics of finance with the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

WORKSHOP

Meal planning

Learn how to save money and time by developing a meal prep schedule at this event by Good Witch Kitchen, an organization that helps women incorporate healthy habits into their everyday lives. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St., #123, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

