Learn about current environmental policy and discover how your business can benefit by promoting clean energy and climate adaptation at this event by the Climate Action Business Association. Monday, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Impact Hub Boston, 50 Milk St., 20th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

WORKSHOP

Be on brand

Learn how to make sure your actions, communications, and ideas are on-brand for your business and future investors at this event by development organization Startup Boston. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., 1st floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

PRESENTATION

Pitch night

Watch local entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to win prize money at this event by the Roxbury Innovation Center. Tuesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Perfecting your pitch

Learn how to talk about your brand in a way that makes an impact and understand what investors are looking at this event by business educator Branchfood. Wednesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., 20th floor, Boston. $30. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast and networking and then enjoy silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

CLASS

Proctect your business

Attend this presentation on how to develop a cybersecurity strategy as a small business and learn how to handle the fallout if you’re the victim of a breach at this workshop by the City Of Somerville economic development team. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Engage your audience

Learn how to build an audience online by creating engaging and educational material at this event by business programming organization Venture Café Cambridge. Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 1 Broadway, 5th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Friday

SUMMIT

Improve customer experience

Engage with customer experience professionals at this summit by industry education program the Customer Love Series. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, District Hall Boston, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

