People with children often have a hard time finding a place to live in and around Boston, perhaps because much of the housing that’s large enough to accommodate families is occupied by people without children. That’s the finding of a study released Monday. According to it, less than 40 percent of three-bedroom homes in the core of Greater Boston house families with children. Residents of the rest are mostly older empty-nesters or younger groups of roommates who share a large apartment to save money. The report comes on the heels of a Boston Foundation report last month that the number of school-age children in Boston has fallen nearly 10 percent since 2000, partly due to the high cost of housing and the tight supply. This new study, by researchers at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, looked beyond Boston to include 13 other cities and towns and found, across the board, that there are not enough homes available for larger families. It’s becoming a mounting problem for the region’s economy and workforce, said study author Tim Reardon, the council’s director of data services.In the area the group studied — it included dense sections of Boston and Cambridge, inner-ring urban communities such as Everett and Quincy, and more suburban towns like Milton and Winthrop — the council found 221,000 houses and apartments with three or more bedrooms. Of those, about 78,000 are home to families with children. About the same number house just one or two people, many of them homeowners older than 55. Among rental properties, about 25,000 — more than one-third — are occupied by groups of roommates. — TIM LOGAN

FOOD

Ocean Spray CEO ousted

The CEO and president of Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has been fired for violating the company’s policy against harassment, officials said. Bobby J. Chacko was terminated Monday, according to a company spokesman. “At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative,” board chairman Peter Dhillon said in a news release. “It should be noted that Bobby Chacko helped to right the ship at Ocean Spray and set us on a new path. However, no matter how valuable someone’s contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy.” Chacko joined Ocean Spray in 2017 as senior vice president and chief global growth officer after a long food industry career at companies including Mars Inc. and the Coca-Cola Co. He was elevated to the role of chief executive in March of 2018, following the departure of longtime chief Randy Papadellis. Chacko assumed the role at a challenging time for the farmer-owned cooperative, which has struggled to deal with a surplus of cranberries in the market. Farmers are seeing the cost per barrel drop significantly, and are wrangling with a consumer shift away from drinking juice. Recent US trade wars have further complicated matters. In response to these pressures, Chacko relocated the company’s innovation and marketing teams to “The Lighthouse,” a new office situated inside a WeWork in the Seaport. That division has been working to quickly create and bring new cranberry-based products to market, and in October of last year, it launched its first standalone brand, Atoka, as a way to tap into the wellness industry.

— EMILY SWEENEY AND JANELLE NANOS

HOUSING

Affordable housing projects get $60 million in funding and tax credits

State officials and housing advocates descended on East Boston Tuesday for an event to award more than $60 million in funding and tax credits to affordable housing developments around Massachusetts. The Baker administration designated 11 projects for the money, including three in Boston and two in Newton. It will help finance a variety of projects for seniors and low-income renters. All told, the project will create 587 apartments. Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and a parade of other officials and dignitaries celebrated the projects but also used the event to stump — again — for Baker’s Housing Choice bill, which would make it easier for cities and towns to re-zone land for new housing. For three years, the measure has failed to win passage on Beacon Hill for three years. Despite committing more than $1 billion in state funding to affordable housing since he took office in 2015, Baker said, Massachusetts will struggle to tackle housing costs that are among the highest in the nation unless it reforms often-restrictive zoning laws. The projects awarded Tuesday have gone through the process of permitting that often stalls new development and essentially are ready to break ground, Baker said. They include the second phase of Bartlett Station in Roxbury, a 41-unit development on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester, and the Grace Apartments senior building in East Boston, as well as two senior-related projects in Newton — expansion of the Golda Meir campus near the Woodland MBTA station, and Haywood House, on JFK Circle in Nonantum. Projects in Lawrence, Medway, Fall River, New Bedford, Auburn, and Northampton also received funding.— TIM LOGAN

DEVELOPMENT

Lawsuit claims non-English speakers not included in outreach on Suffolk Downs redevelopment

As the long-discussed redevelopment of Suffolk Downs nears a key city vote this week, East Boston community groups are seeking federal help to slow it down. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit group, on Monday filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, saying the Boston Planning & Development Agency has done too little to engage non-English speakers in planning and community meetings for the giant project. The complaint — filed on behalf of the environmental group GreenRoots Inc. and tenant advocates City Life/Vida Urbana — says the BPDA has violated civil rights law in its planning for the 10.5 million-square-foot project, which next week is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing and likely BPDA board approval. Specifically, they say the agency failed to make enough project documents available in Spanish and other languages spoken by many residents of East Boston — where city figures show an estimated 46 percent of residents have limited English proficiency — and that it provided insufficient translation at public meetings. — TIM LOGAN

PHARMACEUTICALS

Biogen wins patent case over top-selling MS drug

A federal appeals panel on Wednesday denied a patent challenge filed against Biogen’s top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, putting off the early launch of a generic version by Mylan and sending shares of the Cambridge biotech surging. Mylan, the generic drug maker, was seeking to overturn the last remaining patent on Tecfidera, which generated $4.43 billion in sales for the Cambridge biotech last year. The patent is not set to expire until 2028. But in a 56-page written decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which oversees such challenges, ruled in Biogen’s favor. Following news of the decision, Biogen’s shares rose 23 percent to $348 on the Nasdaq exchange, adding about $11 billion in market value to Massachusetts’ largest biotechnology company. At the end of the trading day, the share price settled at $332.87, up 17.5 percent. — ADAM FEUERSTEIN, STAT