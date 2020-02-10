The contract was awarded to Microsoft in late October after Esper announced he would ‘‘reexamine’’ the Pentagon’s approach to JEDI. Just before Esper’s review, the president said in televised remarks that he had received ‘‘tremendous complaints’’ from Amazon’s competitors, citing Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM.

The motion filed Monday in the US Court of Federal Claims significantly raises the stakes in a bitter procurement dispute over a long-awaited defense contract to create the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI. The contract would create a powerful, centralized computing system for use by the military and operated by a single commercial technology company.

WASHINGTON — Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a high-stakes protest over the Pentagon’s handling of a $10 billion cloud computing contract, court records show.

Amazon alleges the surprise award to Microsoft was tainted by ‘‘repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks’’ from Trump.

‘‘President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions — including federal procurements — to advance his personal agenda,’’ Amazon Web Services spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement Monday.

‘‘The preservation of public confidence in the nation’s procurement process requires discovery and supplementation of the administrative record, particularly in light of President Trump’s order to ‘screw Amazon.’ The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends.’’

(Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In its filing, Amazon seeks to question Trump on any communications he’s had with Microsoft, as well as Oracle, another tech giant that sought the JEDI contract and whose chief executive has dined with the president. Amazon also wants to ask Trump about his communications with Jim Mattis, former defense secretary, and learn more about his ‘‘termination and/or resignation.’’

Amazon is also seeking to ask the president about his communications with Esper over his appointment, and any discussion they had about the JEDI award.

In its filing, Amazon strives to make a case that Esper worked to scuttle Amazon’s JEDI bid at Trump’s express or implicit directive. Shortly after replacing Mattis last summer, Esper said he planned to take a ‘‘hard look’’ at the JEDI award process. Esper and Trump met six times between Aug. 1 and Oct. 8 and Esper met at least five times with procurement personal evaluating the JEDI proposal in July and September, the filing alleges.

The chair of the Source Selection Evaluation Board that helped evaluate the JEDI bid, whose name is redacted, attended four of Esper’s ‘‘information sessions’’ on the process, Amazon alleges. And it argues that nothing the federal government has providing in the case shows ‘‘the procurement officials were not in fact shielded from the President’s influence.’’

Amazon argued in its filing that the meetings of that unnamed official with Esper ‘‘aligns strikingly’’ with the timing of the selection process. ‘‘The close contact between Secretary Esper and the SSEB Chairperson particularly concerning,’’ according to Amazon’s filing.

Thus far Amazon’s bid protest has relied primarily on the president’s own public statements. The company cited a February 2016 campaign rally in Texas, in which Trump said Amazon would ‘‘have problems’’ if he were elected. The company has pointed to a Fox News segment, which had been retweeted by the president, in which the host urged Trump to prevent the Pentagon from awarding the contract to the retail giant. And it pointed to public statements the president made during the procurement in which he seemed to express bias against Amazon.

The president’s comments are highly unusual in the context of federal procurement. Under bidding rules, companies’ bids are supposed to be evaluated by trained officials who weigh each company’s application on its merits. Top officials usually refrain from speaking publicly about the bidding process for particular contracts — much less specific bidders — for fear of casting doubt on the results.

Amazon has sought to implicate Trump repeatedly after it lost the JEDI contract to Microsoft. At the time, the online commerce giant, which also pioneered the business of cloud computing, suggested Trump influenced the outcome because ‘‘a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly led to a different conclusion.’’ A month later, Amazon cited comments by Trump at a rally and to journalists as it formally challenged the Pentagon’s decision.

There’s little doubt of Trump’s animus toward Bezos. At a February 2016 campaign rally in Fort Worth, then-presidential candidate Trump lashed out at Bezos’ ownership of The Post.

‘‘I have respect for Jeff Bezos, but he bought The Washington Post to have political influence … he owns Amazon … he wants political influence so that Amazon will benefit from it,’’ Trump said at the 2016 campaign rally. ‘‘That’s not right. And believe me, if I become president, oh do they have problems. They are going to have such problems.’’

Trump has also frequently criticized Bezos’s ownership of The Post, pushing, for example, the US Postal Service to increase rates charged to Amazon and other firms to ship packages, The Post reported last year. The Post’s leaders have said that Bezos, who bought The Post in 2013, plays no role in coverage decisions at the newspaper.