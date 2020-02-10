Tuesday NETWORKING Business breakfast

Meet other young professionals in the sustainability and social responsibility sectors at this networking event from local business organization Net Impact Boston. Tuesday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Clover Food Lab, 5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

DISCUSSION

Business roundtable

Join other small business owners to network and discuss the issues facing businesses today at this event by development organization Connected Commerce Council. Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., WeWork, 33 Arch St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Everything e-mail

Learn how to use email software to launch a marketing campaign or newsletter for your business at this class from marketing firm Urban NYCHE Marketing, Inc. Participants are encouraged to bring ideas and a fully charged laptop. Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m., AT&T Store, 699 Boylston St. second floor, Boston. $49. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

CLASS

Get on Google

Learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps, at this workshop by Staples Spotlight. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m., Staples Woburn, 335 Washington St., Woburn. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow @GlobeBiz on Twitter. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.