The Home for Little Wanderers merges with Wediko Children’s Services

The Home for Little Wanderers is planning a big addition. The Boston nonprofit announced on Monday that it will merge with Wediko Children’s Services. The merger between the two child services organizations will add Wediko’s 300-person staff to the Home’s roughly 700-person workforce under the leadership of Home chief executive Lesli Suggs. Wediko is also based in Boston, and has a campus in Windsor, N.H., and an office in New York City. Wediko provides services for children who face emotional and behavioral challenges and other learning barriers, through its school and camp in New Hampshire and programs at schools in Boston and New York. — JON CHESTO

CHILD CARE

Cambridge au pair agency to pay $4.4m to host families in wake of pay ruling

Cultural Care Au Pair, the Cambridge agency at the heart of the recent federal court ruling establishing that au pairs are covered by Massachusetts labor laws, has agreed to pay $4.4 million to help host families pay their live-in caregivers, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. Cultural Care is offering current host families $150-$177 a week, dating back to Dec. 2 when the ruling went into effect, to help cover the increased costs associated with new requirements to pay the state minimum wage and overtime. The average payout is nearly $4,000 per family, which does not include refunds paid to families who have already opted out of the program. Cultural Care, a division of EF Education First, is the largest agency operating in Massachusetts and places the majority of the 1,500-plus au pairs in the state. Cultural Care was widely criticized by host families for not informing them about the potential ramifications of the court case, and as part of the settlement has agreed to inform new host families about their obligations under state laws. Cultural Care noted that qualifying families will get an upfront refund of the prorated program fee they paid to the agency based on the time remaining on their au pair’s term. “We hope this new option provides more immediate financial relief to supplement the three original options we announced shortly after the ruling in December 2019 and encourages families to continue their participation in the program,” the agency said in a statement. At least one agency, EurAupair, based in California, has decided to stop placing au pairs in Massachusetts. — KATIE JOHNSTON

PRINTERS

Xerox raises its offer for HP

Xerox says it will raise its offer for computer and printer maker HP to nearly $35 billion after a lower bid was rejected. Xerox said Monday that it plans to make the offer about March 2. It will consist of $24 per HP share, including $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share. In November, HP rejected a roughly $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox, saying that the bid undervalued HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp., best known for its copying machines. The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHAVING

Schick parent company drops bid to buy Harry’s

The company that owns Schick has terminated its attempt to buy the upstart shaving company Harry’s for $1.37 billion, just days after the United States sued to block the acquisition. Edgewell Personal Care Co. said Monday that it will move forward as a standalone company. It also said that Harry’s Inc. is now suing Edgewell, a case that it says has no merit. The Federal Trade Commission cited antitrust issues in trying to derail the deal last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Country’s largest mall operator buys a smaller competitor

As mall-based retailers struggle to compete with the onslaught from online shopping, the companies that own and manage the malls are finding their own business models severely challenged. For the second time in as many weeks, there is a major agreement involving mall operators. The Simon Property Group will buy mall operator Taubman Realty in a deal valued at around $3.6 billion. Simon Property Group Inc. is the nation’s largest mall operator. It said Monday that its operating partnership, Simon Property Group, LP, will buy all of Taubman stock for $52.50 per share. The Taubman family will sell about one-third of its ownership stake at the transaction price and remain a 20 percent partner in Taubman Realty Group LP. Taubman Realty owns, manages, or leases 26 shopping centers in the United States and Asia, including The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey, and Waterside Shops in Naples, Fla. Simon owns or has a stake in 204 properties in the United States, including premium outlets as of last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volvo and its Chinese owner could combine their businesses

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars and its owner Chinese automaker Geely Holding said Monday they are considering combining their businesses to create a company that “would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.” A combined company would preserve the distinct identity of each of the brands Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar, Volvo’s electric brand. Volvo Cars is based in Goteborg, Sweden, but has been owned by Geely since 2010. Last year, the global sales for Volvo Cars, which is a separate company from truckmaker AB Volvo, reached a record 705,452 cars across about 100 countries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Google drops plan to buy a stake in Africa’s largest wind farm

Vestas Wind Systems is shopping for a new buyer for its 12.5 percent stake in Africa’s largest wind farm after Google dropped plans to purchase it following project delays. The Danish turbine manufacturer blamed Google’s decision to pull out on “delays relating primarily to the transmission line” for the $679 million Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Kenya. The 310 -farm’s high-voltage link to the grid, scheduled for completion in October 2016, was delayed by two years after contractors were changed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Gates Foundation to focus on climate change, gender equality

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of the world’s biggest private foundation, said fighting climate change and promoting gender equality will be prominent issues in their philanthropy going forward. In a letter marking the 20th anniversary of the foundation’s inception, the couple said that climate has emerged as a key issue for the Microsoft co-founder, while gender equality has become a focus for Melinda Gates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Trump’s proposed budget kills loan program needed to revive shuttered GM factory

President Trump’s proposed budget would kill a loan program that an electric-truck company is counting on to revive an Ohio factory vacated last year by General Motors Co., which angered Trump. The company, Lordstown Motors Corp., is seeking a $200 million loan from the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program. According to a budget summary obtained by Bloomberg News, Trump’s fiscal year 2021 budget calls for canceling the Energy Department program and a loan guarantee program that have been under fire from conservatives after it famously backed a half-billion-dollar loan guarantee to failed solar-panel maker Solyndra LLC. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Popeye’s chicken sandwich sends sales soaring

Restaurant Brands International Inc. rose after posting earnings that topped analysts’ estimates, driven by surging popularity of the Popeyes chain’s chicken sandwich. Popeyes same-store sales soared 34 percent in the the fourth quarter, more than double the 15 percent gain analysts had predicted, according to Consensus Metrix. The brand’s business in the United States catapulted after it introduced a new chicken sandwich last year.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS