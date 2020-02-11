Thursday CLASS Get linked in

Understand how to grow your audience and highlight your brand on your business’s LinkedIn account at this workshop from the Microsoft Store. Build your account and network with other business owners. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Microsoft Store, the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem, N.H. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

AI in health care

Hear from health startups about how they are using artificial intelligence to solve issues in health care at this panel discussion from health innovation organization MassChallenge HealthTech. Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., MassChallenge, 21 Dry Dock Ave., seventh floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Social media boost

Learn how to create social media content that makes your audience want to buy from you at this event by Staples Spotlight. Thursday, noon to 2 p.m., Staples Needham, 163 Highland Ave., Needham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

EVENT

Self-care products

Support local women entrepreneurs and artists at this market hosted by small business supporter the Boston Women’s Market. Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m., Warehouse XI, Boston Event Space, 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville. Donations to Boston Women’s Market, which creates year-round selling and learning opportunities for small businesses founded by women in New England, are encouraged. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

