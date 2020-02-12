The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.45 percent from 3.51 percent the week before.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Grow with Google

Learn how small business owners and entrepreneurs can use Google’s digital marketing tools to reach new customers. Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., Staples Woburn, 335 Washington St., Woburn. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

SUMMIT

Improve customer experience

Engage with customer experience professionals at this summit by industry education program the Customer Love Series. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, District Hall Boston, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CAREER COACHING

Drop-in hours

Meet one-on-one with a career coach to discuss any employment issues you may have at this event by development organization MassHire Downtown Boston. Sessions are 20 to 30 minutes. Sign up a half hour early for a first-come, first-served slot. Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MASTER CLASS SERIES

Eating well

Understand nutrition fundamentals at this six-week master class hosted by lululemon Newbury. The class is designed for wellness professionals. Friday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., lululemon, 208 Newbury St., Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

