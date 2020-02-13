Saturday BRUNCH Love your business

Celebrate love, business, and great food at this brunch for female entrepreneurs hosted by the Female Millennial Entrepreneurs. Talk about your business and fill out paper hearts to inspire yourself and each other. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fat Baby, 118 Dorchester St., Boston. $15 donation to a women-focused charity. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

EDUCATION SERIES

Foundations of finance

Learn the basics of finance with the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

CLASS

Business brainstorm

Develop potential business ideas and consider how to market, manufacture, and finance your product or service at this workshop from the Microsoft Store. Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Microsoft Store, the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem, N.H. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

The art of communication

Learn how to communicate through speaking and writing at this workshop tailored for artists hosted by professional development organization The Focusing Series. Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m., a2n2.net, 1000 Centre St., suite 14, Jamaica Plain. $30. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

