Attend this structured opportunity to meet business professionals one at a time at this speed networking event by NetworkNite. All professionals are welcome. Monday, 8 to 10 p.m., Scholars American Bistro and Cocktail Lounge, 25 School St., Boston. $26.95. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

MEETING

Annual meeting

Attend professional organization Net Impact Boston’s annual meeting to learn more about the association formed to mobilize professionals to drive change in their workplaces and the world. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Microsoft NERD Center, 1 Memorial Drive, Thomas Paul room, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

How much is your company worth?

Learn how to value your company and hear from a panel of experts at this event by the Boston Entrepreneurs’ Network. Presentations from angel investors and entrepreneurs will follow dinner and networking. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Draper, Hill building, One Hampshire St., Cambridge. Free for members, $10 for non-members. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Business breakfast

Meet other young professionals in the sustainability and social responsibility sectors at this networking event from local business organization Net Impact Boston. Wednesday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Pret A Manger, 101 Arch St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Blockchain basics

Learn about blockchain and see a step-by-step presentation on how to create a blockchain network at this event from Hult International Business School clubs. 1 Education St., classroom C, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

PANEL

Marketing to Gen Z

Learn how to market to Generation Z by understanding their attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors at this event from the New England Chapter of the American Marketing Association. Hear first-hand from Gen Z trailblazers and companies that have a laser-focus on this up and coming group of consumers. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Boston College, 275 Beacon St., Higgins Hall, room 300, Chestnut Hill. $15 to $20. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Canna-business investing

Learn about the risks and rewards of cannabis investing at this monthly event hosted by investment group Dunloe Capital. Enjoy a curated wine tasting. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Watermark Seaport Apartments, 85 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Resolution reboot

If you aren’t on track to accomplish your New Year’s goals for your business get empowered at this inspirational workshop from Staples Spotlight. Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Staples Woburn, 335 Washington St., Woburn. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

