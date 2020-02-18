Thursday MASTER Pitching pitfalls

Female entrepreneurs can learn how to avoid self-sabotage or “imposter syndrome” when talking about your business to investors at this event from development organization Venture Café Cambridge. Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 1 Broadway, 5th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Personality tests

Take the three major personality tests to recognize your strengths and how to utilize them in your career at this workshop from business educator Zephyr Business Services. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

PANEL

Marketing to Gen Z

Learn how to market to Generation Z by understanding their attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors at this event from the New England Chapter of the American Marketing Association. Hear first-hand from Gen Z trailblazers and companies that have a laser-focus on this up and coming group of consumers. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Boston College, 275 Beacon St., Higgins Hall, room 300, Chestnut Hill. $15 to $20. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Canna business investing

Learn about the risks and rewards of cannabis investing at this monthly event hosted by investment group Dunloe Capital. Enjoy a curated wine tasting. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Watermark Seaport Apartments, 85 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow @GlobeBiz on Twitter. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.