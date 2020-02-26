Former President Barack Obama is calling on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad from a pro-President Trump super PAC that uses Obama’s words out of context in a misleading attack on former vice president Joe Biden.

The Committee to Defend the President, a group devoted to supporting Trump, reported to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday spending more than $250,000 in South Carolina to oppose Biden.

The group circulated an ad that falsely suggests that words Obama spoke in the narration of his own book were meant to describe Biden.