Former President Barack Obama is calling on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad from a pro-President Trump super PAC that uses Obama’s words out of context in a misleading attack on former vice president Joe Biden.
The Committee to Defend the President, a group devoted to supporting Trump, reported to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday spending more than $250,000 in South Carolina to oppose Biden.
The group circulated an ad that falsely suggests that words Obama spoke in the narration of his own book were meant to describe Biden.
‘‘This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,’’ said Katie Hill, Obama’s communications director.
In an attempt to sway Black voters, the ad begins with a narrator saying ‘‘Joe Biden promised to help our community. It was a lie. Here’s President Obama.’’ The ad then runs a tape of Obama reading from an unrelated passage from his 1995 book, ‘‘Dreams from My Father,’’ about a conversation he had with a barber in Chicago when he was a community organizer.
