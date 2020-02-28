General Motors said it will hire 1,200 new workers for its two plants in Lansing, Mich., in part because of rising demand for the company’s mid-sized sport utility vehicles.

The automaker plans to add a third shift and 800 workers at its Lansing Delta Township plant, where it builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs. GM also will institute a second shift, including 400 new hires, at its Lansing Grand River factory. That facility makes the Chevy Camaro sports car and the all-new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.

While GM had planned on hiring workers for the Cadillac facility, the additions in the Delta Township plant were not part of a comprehensive four-year labor deal signed with the United Auto Workers in October. Those new jobs come in response to growing sales of SUVs as US consumers abandon sedans for those models and crossovers.