WASHINGTON — The House, taking aim at youth vaping and tobacco use, voted Friday to ban the sale of flavored cigarettes and electronic cigarette liquids, even as civil rights advocates and some Black Democrats raised concerns that the legislation unfairly targeted black people.

The bill is aimed at curbing what public health experts see as an epidemic of youth vaping by banning online sales of e-cigarettes as well as liquid flavors like mint, mango, cotton candy, and bubble gum. But it also bans flavors in regular cigarettes, including menthol, which is popular among Black Americans.