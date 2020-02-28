11-13 Mansfield St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $318,000

120 Massachusetts Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1912, 3,385 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

66-68 Palmer St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 2,499 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $850,000

99 Sylvia St. One-family Garrison, built in 1964, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $584,000

990 Massachusetts Ave. #B51 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

BACK BAY

2 Commonwealth Ave. #14F Condo High-Rise, built in 1982, 2,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,557-square-foot lot. $7,500,000

BEACON HILL

96 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 2,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,831-square-foot lot. $5,200,000

19 W Cedar St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1850, 796 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 796-square-foot lot. $655,000

21 Temple St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1914, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $550,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

110 Stuart St. #17F Condo High-Rise, built in 2009, 857 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 857-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

BRIGHTON

66 Union St. Three-family Decker, built in 1917, 4,182 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

13-17 Monastery Road Three-family Conventional, built in 1875, 3,393 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

25 Greycliff Road Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $775,000

93 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $460,000

BROOKLINE

69 School St. One-family Duplex, built in 1845, 1,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,966-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

71 School St. One-family Duplex, built in 1845, 1,799 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,585-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

111 Jordan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 15,712-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

36 Kenwood St. #36 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,700,000

1106 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 4,264 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 13,508-square-foot lot. $1,248,000

30 Sheafe St. Two-family Decker, built in 1920, 2,378 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,112-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

45 Longwood Ave. #111 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1968, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000

20 Chapel St. #B1004 Condo High-Rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

232 Aspinwall Ave. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

44 Kilsyth Road #B Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $480,500

CAMBRIDGE

93 2nd St. Three-family Decker, built in 1903, 3,308 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $2,230,000

47 Fresh Pond Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,418-square-foot lot. $2,205,000

66 Hurley St. Three-family Decker, built in 1894, 1,911 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $1,226,000

30 Sciarappa St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 628 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000

CHELSEA

254 Spencer Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

54 Woodlawn Ave. Two-family Duplex, built in 1953, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $630,000

30 Breakwater Cv #30 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $605,000

1 Lafayette Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,995 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,850-square-foot lot. $450,000

100 Boatswains Way #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

DEDHAM

460 Westfield St. One-family Antique, built in 1850, 2,077 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $785,000

168 Needham St. One-family Antique, built in 1850, 1,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,959-square-foot lot. $617,500

19 Gould St. One-family Antique, built in 1840, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,016-square-foot lot. $495,000

DORCHESTER

11 Radford Lane Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,762 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $825,000

14 Nahant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,557-square-foot lot. $690,000

41 Welles Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,277-square-foot lot. $544,000

113 Pleasant St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2012, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $518,900

170 Ashmont St. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $285,000

31 Havelock St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 987-square-foot lot. $250,000

13 Hecla St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,273 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,025-square-foot lot. $175,000

EAST BOSTON

1183 Bennington St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,354 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $925,000

185 London St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,475 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $900,000

224 Princeton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $800,000

HINGHAM

108 Thistle Patch Way #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $915,000

8 Stagecoach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,221-square-foot lot. $710,000

1 Bulow Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,972 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,282-square-foot lot. $595,000

15 Laurel St.. $230,000

HYDE PARK

69 Victoria Heights Road #69 Condo Towh House, built in 1988, 1,793 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,793-square-foot lot. $350,000

25 Alpine St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 778-square-foot lot. $260,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

291 Perkins St. #B301 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1979, 2,341 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,652-square-foot lot. $700,000

60 Westchester Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,837-square-foot lot. $665,000

1010 Centre St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1885, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,218-square-foot lot. $370,000

MATTAPAN

22 Oconnell Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1935, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,653-square-foot lot. $700,000

22-24 Westmore Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,471 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,238-square-foot lot. $629,900

MEDFORD

6 Greenleaf Ave. Two-Family, built in 1910, 3,180 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,164-square-foot lot. $778,300

49 Chipman St. Two-Family, built in 1931, 2,518 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $765,000

44 Sherwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,808-square-foot lot. $632,000

12 9th St. #501 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $540,000

33 Marion St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,510-square-foot lot. $450,000

289 Elm St. #11 Condo High-Rise, built in 1981, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $395,000

MILTON

584-584A Randolph Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1818, 2,588 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,749-square-foot lot. $700,000

308 Randolph Ave. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $515,000

NEEDHAM

334 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1909, 2,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Petrini Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,461 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $840,000

103 Nardone Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $725,000

NEWTON

49 Fairfax St. One-family Victorian, built in 1896, 3,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,110-square-foot lot. $3,950,000

87 Levbert Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 2,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $3,030,000

39-41 Terrace Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1885, 4,574 square feet, 17 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $2,010,000

36 Osborne Path One-family Ranch, built in 1941, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,713-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

21 Lexington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1876, 1,477 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,956-square-foot lot. $1,586,866

15 Lexington St. Three-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,226,726

12-14 Grove St. Two-Family, built in 1923, 2,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,618-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

73 Beecher Place #73 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1880, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #614S Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $685,000

17 Wiswall St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Avon Place One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,695-square-foot lot. $515,000

219 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 7,709 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 100,345-square-foot lot. $500,000

NORTH END

121 Salem St. #5D Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 495 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 495-square-foot lot. $435,000

198 Endicott St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 522 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 552-square-foot lot. $127,000

QUINCY

188 Quincy Ave. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,392 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

194 Quincy Ave. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,530-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

200 Quincy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1905, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,150-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

72 Main St. Three-Family Flat, built in 1850, 2,023 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,020-square-foot lot. $850,000

56 Jackson St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 3,708 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,143-square-foot lot. $651,000

81 Assabet Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $642,500

66 Whiton Ave. Two-family Duplex, built in 1918, 1,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,860-square-foot lot. $530,000

16 Bell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $484,000

9 Moon Island Road One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $483,000

1 Cityview Lane #712 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,000

15 Bower Road #F5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

77 Holbrook Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 627 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

200 Cove Way #114 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $223,000

ROSLINDALE

32-34 Murray Hill Road Two- Family, built in 1910, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

235-R Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $710,000

371 Metropolitan Ave. Two- Family, built in 1920, 2,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,250-square-foot lot. $425,000

61 Johnswood Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,885-square-foot lot. $409,000

13 Marion St. #D Condo Towh House, built in 1987, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,074-square-foot lot. $295,000

ROXBURY

10 Pompeii St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1910, 2,400 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,534-square-foot lot. $775,200

53 Forest St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1844, 2,942 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $750,000

877 Harrison Ave. #7 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2002, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $690,000

SOMERVILLE

75 Rush St. One-family Conventional, built in 2019, 5,607 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 10.5 baths, on 4,850-square-foot lot. $910,000

99 Governor Winthrop Road #99 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $585,000



SOUTH BOSTON

518-1/2 E 5th St. One-family Row-End, built in 1890, 1,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,146-square-foot lot. $805,500

153 I St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $680,000

119 Dorchester St. #7 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 783-square-foot lot. $595,000

346-354 Congress St. #302 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,214-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

SOUTH END

52 Dwight St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,415 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $2,962,000

301-319 Columbus Ave. #804 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2009, 1,910 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,910-square-foot lot. $2,690,000

245 W Canton St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1997, 2,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,142-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

WALTHAM

8-10 Falmouth Road Two-Family, built in 1925, 2,568 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,134-square-foot lot. $740,000

76 Rockridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $579,900

93 Taylor St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $447,000

WATERTOWN

90 School St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 2,666 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,079-square-foot lot. $780,000

65 Myrtle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,609-square-foot lot. $583,000

15 Bridgham Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,889-square-foot lot. $581,000

117 Templeton Pkwy #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $575,000

61 Prospect St. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,764-square-foot lot. $500,000

84 Pierce Road #84 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $384,000

WEST ROXBURY

737-739 Vfw Pkwy Two-family Duplex, built in 1940, 1,824 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,988-square-foot lot. $700,000