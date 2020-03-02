iPhone owners could get $25 from Apple under settlement

Owners of iPhones could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to a deal stemming from Apple’s 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue. That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said. Apple did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, the company will pay $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gilead Sciences buying cancer treatment company

Gilead Sciences is buying the cancer treatment company Forty Seven in a deal valued at approximately $4.9 billion. Gilead, based in Foster City, Calif., will pay $95.50 for each Forty Seven Inc. share. Gilead said Monday that the transaction will strengthen its immuno-oncology research and development portfolio with the addition of of Forty Seven Inc.’s investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab, which is in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers. Forty Seven’s stock soared nearly 62 percent and Gilead rose 8.71 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

GENDER EQUITY

Little progress for women in asset management

The picture isn’t getting any brighter for women in asset management. Despite widespread focus on the importance of diversity, the share of women running US funds overseeing trillions of dollars has slid over the last two decades, according to a Morningstar Inc. analysis released Monday. Even passive funds, a booming area of money management that was once a hot-spot for female talent, have seen the percentage of women managers drop. Looking globally, progress has stagnated — at 14 percent, women’s share is the same as in 2000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HARDWARE

Xerox begins unsolicited bid for HP

HP Inc. said that rival Xerox Holdings Corp. has started an unsolicited offer for all outstanding shares of HP, escalating a battle for control of the personal computer giant. Xerox has pitched HP investors on a cash-and-stock offer worth $24 a share. For each HP share, a holder would receive $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares. The photocopying pioneer has said combining the companies would yield $2 billion in cost savings and more than $1 billion in additional revenue growth. Both hardware companies have invented technologies still in use by consumers and office workers, and have struggled in a world increasingly driven by software. HP’s board has rejected Xerox’s offer as undervaluing the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company, and said last week it will return $16 billion to shareholders in an effort to show it can stand on its own. HP executives, however, said they will engage Xerox to discuss a potential combination on their terms. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BUILDING

Spending on construction up in January

Spending on US construction projects rose in January, helped by strong gains for home construction and government building projects. The Commerce Department said Monday that construction spending increased 1.8 percent in January, the strongest monthly rise in nearly two years, pushing totally spending to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.37 trillion. Spending on home construction jumped 2.1 percent, the strongest gain since August. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

EU to allow Italy to spend more to fight coronavirus

The European Union will lend a sympathetic ear to Italy’s plans to boost spending in response to the coronavirus. Faced with Europe’s largest outbreak, the Italian government announced 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) of stimulus to counter the virus-induced slump. The economy was already headed for a recession after contracting at the end of last year.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH

Clorox expects sales surge in cleaning wipes

Clorox Co.’s chief executive officer said sales of his cleaning wipes are surging as the coronavirus continues to spread. Benno Dorer, who has held Clorox’s top post since 2014, said in an interview that the company is ramping up production to accommodate higher demand in the United States, which accounts for 85 percent of its revenue. As concerns around the spread of the virus intensify, sales of product categories such as wipes rose in double-digits last week, he added. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Price gouging on hand sanitizer continues on Amazon

Amazon.com may be clamping down on price gouging for products that supposedly prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but at least some online resellers appear to be still making money hand over fist. Third-party sellers on the platform are charging sky-high prices for hand sanitizer — a pack of two 8-ounce bottles of Purell was on sale for over a hundred dollars on Monday, for example. Virus-spooked shoppers have been turning to online shopping platforms amid reports that shelves in brick-and-mortar stores have emptied of face-masks, disinfectant, and cleaning supplies. Last week, Amazon.com said it removed or blocked over 1 million products on its platform for price gouging and misleading claims over the viral disease. The company said it actively monitors reseller pricing that violates its policies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Diaper vending machines are a hit in Japan

Vending machines that sell small batches of diapers are popping up at roadside stations and commercial facilities in Japan, drawing praise from moms and dads looking to buy just a few when they’re out with baby. A vending machine stocked with disposable diapers has stood next to a changing table in the baby lounge at the Olynas Kinshicho shopping mall in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, since last October. The paper diapers come in two sizes and are wrapped in a cylindrical shape like a beverage can. Each pack contains two diapers and sells for 220 yen ($2.04 US). — WASHINGTON POST

GENDER

Mastercard says female employees make nearly 8% less than men

Mastercard Inc. disclosed its gender pay gap for the first time on Monday, saying that its female employees worldwide make 7.8 percent less than the men. The company said it is working toward parity. On an adjusted basis — evaluating employees at the same level, doing the same role — Mastercard said it has achieved gender pay equity. Still, the median pay for female employees globally is 92.2 percent of the median pay for male employees, according to a blog post by Ann Cairns, the company’s executive vice chairman. That sort of gap usually indicates that women are underrepresented in the highest-paying job categories. — BLOOMBERG NEWS