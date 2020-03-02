The S&P 500 jumped 4.6 percent, the biggest single-day leap since late December 2018. The rally followed news that central bankers from the world’s biggest economies would join a conference call with the Group of 7 finance ministers on Tuesday to discuss a response to the outbreak, fueling expectations among investors that governments might lower interest rates in tandem.

NEW YORK — Stocks surged in the final minutes of trading on Monday, snapping back from one of the worst weeks for global markets since the 2008 financial crisis as investors seized on promises that the world’s governments would step in to help if the global economy was slammed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

“It has already stoked expectations of a coordinated cut,” Roberto Perli, a former Fed researcher who is now an economist at Cornerstone Macro, said in an e-mail. “If it doesn’t happen, it will only add to market volatility.”

But Perli did not see it as a sign that a simultaneous cut with other global central banks was necessarily coming. Nor did Seth Carpenter, another former Fed researcher, now at UBS. “The rally in equities today has perversely probably made it easier for the Fed to sit back and wait to see what happens,” he said in an e-mail.

Early Monday, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England pledged to monitor markets and safeguard financial stability. Later, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement saying the groups stood ready to help “address the human tragedy and economic challenge” posed by the virus, and the European Central Bank said it “stands ready” to respond to signs of a slowdown.

“Throughout the world you are seeing clearly a policy response,” said Rich Ross, a managing director at Evercore ISI. “That’s what’s helping to buoy the market.”

Advertisement

As health officials have raced to contain the outbreak, factories have been shut and businesses squeezed across the globe. Companies are also readjusting annual profit expectations, and economists are lowering forecasts for global growth.

Shares in Europe also recovered from losses, and most indexes in Asia ended higher. Still, bond yields fell to fresh record lows Monday, suggesting that, despite the stock rally, investors were looking for safe havens. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note fell to 1.09 percent.

President Trump continued his browbeating of the Federal Reserve on Monday, saying that Fed chair Jerome H. Powell and his colleagues should quickly slash interest rates as the economic risk posed by the coronavirus becomes more stark.

“As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act,” he wrote on Twitter. “Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The US should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate.”

The Fed has begun signaling a rate cut is likely, and most market participants expect a cut at the next policy meeting March 17-18, if not before. On Friday, Powell took the rare step of saying the Fed was prepared to act “as appropriate to support the economy.” But the Fed can only cut so much, given interest rates are already low, between 1.5 and 1.75 percent. Most market participants expect a 50-basis-point cut in March, with some predicting an overall cut this year of 100 basis points, or 1 percent.

Advertisement

The European Central Bank has joined most of its global counterparts in simply signaling vigilance. It was already buying bonds as part of an easing program.

The Trump administration is grappling with whether to encourage the export of critical medical products like face masks and surgical gear to China — or save those supplies for the United States.

In a notice issued to American businesses last week, the Commerce Department advertised a change in Chinese regulations that would temporarily make it easier for US businesses to export medical products that are useful in battling the coronavirus to China, including protective gear, hand sanitizers and mask manufacturing machines.

The notice came under fire from Representative Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Texas, who said it “seemingly conflicts” with congressional testimony by Alex Azar, the health secretary, who said there was a shortage of face masks for medical professionals to use in the event of a US coronavirus epidemic.

“Consistent with Trump downplaying the severity of this crisis, his Commerce Department is encouraging the export of the very protective gear already in short supply,” Doggett said in a statement.

The Commerce Department did not immediately comment. But internal communications obtained by Doggett’s office appeared to show the department had second thoughts about the flyer.

“Please keep China procurement service flyer internal,” said the subject line of an e-mail from Commerce’s domestic health care team. “I got a little too eager to promote it — please hold close until we receive an updated version. More info to come,” the e-mail read.

Advertisement

Global supplies of medical masks have been tight as governments, medical facilities, and consumers rush to stockpile them.

Twitter said Monday that it was encouraging all of its employees around the world to work from home in a precautionary measure to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The company, which had already closed offices in Japan and South Korea and banned nonessential travel, said it would allow employees in the United States and other countries to stay home. “Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able,” Jennifer Christie, Twitter’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, pulled out of a speaking engagement at South by Southwest, an annual technology conference and music festival scheduled to be held in two weeks in Austin, Texas. Facebook said Monday night that it had also dropped out of the conference.

Other tech companies are also discouraging travel. Salesforce, a software company in San Francisco, told employees they were prohibited from “all but the most critical domestic travel,” expanding a ban on international trips.

Over the weekend, Amazon told employees they should not travel internationally or domestically, while Facebook called off its annual F8 conference. The Game Developers Conference, scheduled for later this month in San Francisco, was also postponed until later this year.