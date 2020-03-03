Fidelity reports 2019 revenue hit record $20.9b

Fidelity Investments enjoyed record revenue in 2019 of $20.9 billion, compared to $20.4 billion in the previous year. The Boston financial company, led by chief executive Abigail Johnson, also reported $6.9 billion in operating income compared to $6.3 billion in 2018, another record. The company said total discretionary managed assets in its investment products, such as mutual funds and managed accounts, rose to $3.2 trillion last year, from $2.5 trillion at the end of 2018, roughly mirroring the gains in the stock market, as reflected by the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Fidelity saw particular growth in its managed accounts, as well as its index funds and money-market funds, which tend to have lower costs than its actively managed stock market funds. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

TRANSPORTATION

Peter Pan Bus Lines will continue to let immigration agents board its buses

Peter Pan Bus Lines, a major Northeast carrier, will continue to allow federal immigration officials on its buses to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally, saying it could help stem human trafficking, the company said this week. Peter Pan, based in Springfield “has always and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement,” Christopher Crean, vice president of safety and security, said Monday. Some of the bus line’s rivals have revised or are reviewing their longstanding policies. But Peter Pan remains concerned about the potential for child trafficking on its buses, Crean said. The company is a member of Truckers Against Trafficking, an industry group formed to fight human trafficking, as well as a similar regional effort by businesses in Western Massachusetts. “It would be contradictory for us not to allow them on, especially if it could result in stopping a young child from being trafficked,” Crean said. “I don’t think we’ll look at this issue any different now, whether it’s Border Patrol or other law enforcement.” The company wasn’t able to provide an estimate for how many times in recent years immigration officials have boarded the company’s buses. But Crean said it was “not frequent,” given the company’s routes are concentrated on transit between major Northeast cities including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington. Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, said last month it would stop allowing Border Patrol agents to board its buses without a warrant. New Hampshire-based Concord Coach Lines, which connects communities in New Hampshire and Maine with Boston and New York City, followed suit Friday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Chevron to dole out as much as $80b in dividends, stock buybacks

Chevron Corp. plans to hand investors billions of dollars more than it did during the heyday of $100-a-barrel crude as it ramps up oil output in the Permian Basin. In a surprise move, chief executive Mike Wirth pledged Tuesday to lavish as much as $80 billion on dividends and share buybacks over the next half decade. The projected returns exceed levels paid out in the years preceding the worst-in-a generation 2014-2016 market collapse. The key driver of those returns will be crude production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which will double over the next five years and eventually account for a third of the company’s global output. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

GOVERNMENT

Supreme Court seems open to giving the president more power over consumer bureau

The Supreme Court seemed inclined to give the president more power over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as the justices considered whether Congress went too far in trying to insulate the agency from political pressure. Hearing arguments in Washington Tuesday, the court’s conservatives suggested they agreed with Trump administration contentions that the Constitution requires the president to have broad ability to fire the agency’s director. When Congress set up the agency, it gave the director a five-year term and said the person could be ousted only for specified reasons. Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the current CFPB director, an appointee of President Trump, is serving a term that will last until the end of 2023. “The head of this agency will go at least three or four years into the next president’s term, and the next president might have a completely different conception of consumer financial regulatory issues, yet will be able to do nothing about it,” Kavanaugh said. The case could mean a fundamental change for the CFPB, created as the brainchild of now-Senator Elizabeth Warren after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate credit cards, auto loans and other consumer finance products. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENVIRONMENT

World’s largest organic dairy aims to become ‘carbon positive’ by 2025

The world’s biggest certified organic dairy isn’t satisfied by just getting to carbon neutrality. It wants to go even further with a plan to reduce, capture, or offset even more emissions than it produces. Horizon Organic, a unit of Danone, is aiming to become “carbon positive” by 2025. The plan could help boost the industry’s green credibility at a time when more people are choosing plant-based milks because of environmental concerns. Cattle emit the greenhouse gas methane as part of their digestive process. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

UAW puts former president’s vacation home on the market

The United Auto Workers is seeking $1.29 million for the Michigan vacation home of its former president. The Detroit News reports that the home’s design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler, and a hidden storage room. It was built for Dennis Williams, who retired as president in 2018. The UAW said in November that it planned to sell the property, which was searched by federal agents during a corruption investigation. Nine union officials and an official’s spouse have pleaded guilty. Williams hasn’t been charged, although his home in southern California was searched.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Lacoste gloves made by Muslim Uighers in forced reeducation camps, labor group says

Gloves made in China for the popular French brand Lacoste appear to have been sewn inside a factory where ethnic minorities face forced ideological and behavioral reeducation, according to a US-based labor rights group. Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain from labor rights group Worker Rights Consortium. The group alleges that Uigher Muslims and other ethnic minorities are being forced to sew the Lacoste-branded gloves. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ARCHITECTURE

Two Irish women win the Pritzker Prize

Irish architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara have been awarded the 2020 Pritzker Architecture Prize for “consistent service to humanity as evidenced by a body of built work,” and for leading the way for women in a male-dominated profession. The announcement was made Tuesday by Tom Pritzker, chairman of The Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the award, considered the highest honor in architecture. The architects have collaborated on many projects in their home country, but also have won commissions in locales like Peru, Italy, and France. Farrell said the two believe that “architecture is both a business and an art.” The jury citation noted that the pair, who co-founded their Dublin-based Grafton Architects in 1978, “have consistently and unhesitatingly pursued the highest quality of architecture for the specific location in which it was to be built, the functions it would house, and especially for the people who would inhabit and use their buildings and spaces.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INSURANCE

Allstate and Ford team up to share mileage data

Allstate Corp. struck a deal with Ford Motor Co. that will allow some of the automaker’s customers to share data with the insurer for its program that tracks mileage. The majority of Ford and Lincoln 2020 model-year vehicles with embedded modems will be able to connect with Allstate’s Milewise program, which is currently in 14 states, according to the insurer. Milewise allows customers to pay for insurance based on the number of miles driven. Ford has been working with companies including Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. to connect some newer vehicles with programs that measure how a customer drives and adjust a policy accordingly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS