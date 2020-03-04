United has also imposed a hiring freeze through June 30 and deferred merit-based salary increases for management until July 1, in an effort to prepare the company financially for a steep downturn in business. The Chicago-based carrier will also offer employees voluntary unpaid leaves of absence.

The domestic schedule will be pared 10 percent in April and international flying will be chopped by 20 percent, United said in a message to employees. Similar reductions will probably be necessary for May, chief executive Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby said Wednesday in the memo.

United Airlines plans to trim flights, freeze hiring, and halt merit pay raises as it grapples with a swift drop in travel demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The dramatic moves flashed a new warning sign as airlines across the world grapple with an abrupt decline in passengers while governments rush to contain the virus’ spread. United is joining carriers from Asia to Europe, which have slashed their schedules and grounded aircraft amid falling demand and the cancellation of large trade shows and other events.

‘‘A lot has changed since this weekend,’’ Munoz and Kirby said. ‘‘We certainly hope that these latest measures are enough, but the dynamic nature of this outbreak requires us to be nimble and flexible moving forward.’’

President Trump sought to reassure US airline leaders on Wednesday.

In a meeting with chief executives of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and other airlines, Trump acknowledged the coronavirus and international travel restrictions erected to contain it have affected their sector. But he said it remains safe to fly to the destinations serviced by the carriers.

“As certain areas get to be more of a problem we may close them up as we have done with numerous areas. At this moment we think we have it very much in hand,” Trump said.

Neither investors nor the industry share Trump’s optimism. US airline stocks are plunging this year, and global air traffic is on pace for the first annual drop in 11 years because of the coronavirus, according to the International Air Transport Association. Last month, the airline trade group predicted lost revenue of about $30 billion because of the outbreak — and since that forecast, the infection’s spread around the world has only worsened.

A Standard & Poor’s index of major US airlines has tumbled more than 20 percent since Feb. 21 as anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak has intensified. Shares of United and American Airlines both fell more than 3 percent before recovering Wednesday, bouyed by a more than 4 percent jump in the broader S&P 500, of which both are members.

Several major companies have curtailed business travel as a precautionary move to protect employees against exposure to the virus. Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday announced it would pause non-essential business travel until March 27 for both international and domestic trips. Other multinationals including Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Nestle, and L’Oreal SA have also made at least temporary plans to curtail business trips due to the virus.

During the meeting, Trump acknowledged that the US travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus have affected airlines and that “a lot of people are staying in our country” and shopping and staying at US hotels.

“From that standpoint I think probably there’s a positive impact but there’s also an impact on overseas travel which will be fairly substantial,” Trump said.

He later said, “large portions of the world are very safe to fly, so we don’t want to say anything other than that.”

Trump reiterated that the US may impose additional entry restrictions on travelers from areas hard hit by the virus, without naming them.

Joel Szabat, the Transportation Department’s acting under secretary for policy, told a Senate committee later Wednesday that the virus is already causing people to reconsider airline travel. Global airline passenger volumes by fell by 4.7 percent to 6 percent on the outbreak, he said, citing industry analysts.

He also said a quick rebound is possible, citing what occurred after the 2003 SARS outbreak. “The industry is resilient and snaps back quickly,” said Szabat, the Transportation Department’s representative on Trump’s coronavirus task force. “At the peak of SARS, US travel halved. Within two months, it was back to normal.”

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, the Senate Commerce Committee’s top Democrat, said a recent coronavirus diagnosis of a visitor to her state highlights the aviation sector’s role in the virus’ spread. A North Carolina resident flew home and tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the nursing home in Cantwell’s state where a cluster of cases have been reported, she said.

“This underscores the importance of making sure the aviation sector is also prepared in how we mitigate the impacts of the virus’ spread,” Cantwell said.

At a press conference in Washington, leaders of several travel industry associations said they could see some cancellations in the coming months and other declines in the travel business, but didn’t anticipate broader long-term disruptions.

“It’s spring time, just ahead of the peak travel season for business and leisure, spring break, family vacations, conventions and trade shows,” Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association.

He said they are seeing scattered cancellations of meetings and other gatherings, but said the people were “not listening to what the facts are.”

Along with United, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have temporarily halted flights to China, where the virus originated. But American and Delta haven’t adopted cost-control measures as significant as those unveiled by Munoz and Kirby.