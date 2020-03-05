Shares of airlines plunged; industrial, financial, and energy stocks also fell sharply. Worry about long-term growth pushed the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes to a new low. Because of their relative safety, government bonds are in high demand during bouts of panic over the economy.

That jarring volatility continued Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 3 percent. The index has now climbed or fallen more than 3 percent on six days in the past two weeks, something that had not happened even once in the prior 12 months.

NEW YORK — The stock market has swung wildly in the past week as investors have struggled to get a bead on the economic damage the coronavirus might cause while the number of cases continues to rise and companies step up measures to contain them.

After markets closed Thursday, Starbucks warned its quarterly sales in China, where it has a huge presence, would fall 50 percent, compared to last year’s — a $400 million to $430 million hit to its revenue forecast.

News about the coronavirus’s spread has been relentless: A cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco has suspected links to two cases, one of them fatal. The governor of California declared a state of emergency Wednesday, and 18 states have infected patients.

Around the world, more than 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths have been reported. The jump in the number of cases in the United States has crystallized expectations that the crisis will last longer than earlier predictions suggested. And without the kind of full-court-press China staged to guard against the virus’s spread, some analysts worried that infections could expand widely.

The Institute of International Finance slashed its outlook for the global economy Thursday, downgrading the 2020 forecast for growth in the United States to 1.3 percent and for China to below 4 percent. The revisions could “conceivably” take global growth to 1 percent, the weakest since 2009, said chief economist Robin Brooks, and down from 2.6 percent last year.

“The concern is that almost nothing has been done to stop the spread of the virus in the US and Europe,” said Ilya Feygin, managing director at the brokerage firm WallachBeth.

Policy makers have cut interest rates to prop up growth. They are expected to do so again, but the sell-off reflects, in part, the fact that lower interest rates will not address the immediate impact of the virus if factories are closed, workers are furloughed, and consumers stop spending.

“With the daily infection rate escalating, it is doubtful that rate cuts will be particularly effective in limiting the immediate downdrafts on economic activity,” Rob Subbaraman, at Nomura, warned in a research note Thursday — two days after the Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut.

Also Thursday, the International Air Transport Association expanded its forecast for the financial damage that could result from travel bans and customers’ reluctance to fly, saying $63 billion to $113 billion in annual airline revenue could be wiped out.

United Airlines and American Airlines stocks both fell more than than 13 percent, while Delta’s fell about 7 percent.

As consumers stockpile products like disinfectants and canned goods, some Costco stores have started setting purchase limits. Richard Galanti, chief financial officer, said the restrictions were being placed generally on a regional basis.

“It’s really dependent on supply availability in areas where there’s been a run on those types of items, whether it’s paper goods, water or hand sanitizers, soaps and the like,” Galanti said.

Asked whether the rush compared to periods before hurricanes or other events, Galanti said it was “completely different.”

“The last week and a half would be a bit unusual,” he said. “We’re busy trying to get merchandise and continuing to keep things in stock, and that’s been a challenge.”

Skittish consumers are being targeted with ads spouting unsupported claims that face masks and other products can protect against the outbreak. This week, the Advertising Standards Authority, a British regulator, called several face mask ads misleading. One set of ads, served up on news sites like Scottish Sun and CNN, tried to drum up demand using “alarmist language.”

Searching for “coronavirus” on Amazon pulls up more than 1,000 results, including vitamins, safety glasses, gloves, and canine testing kits but also generates a prompt at the top of the search page that links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter have said they are trying to block opportunistic ads while offering free ad space to health agencies.

Many companies are trying to keep their ads away from content related to the outbreak. YouTube demonetized videos that mention coronavirus.

Last month, the technology company Integral Ad Science blocked the “coronavirus” keyword 38.4 million times, making it the second-most-blocked term in February, behind “Trump.” Some 90 percent of companies that work with CHEQ, an ad fraud-prevention company, have asked that their ads be kept away from news stories about the virus and the increasing death toll.