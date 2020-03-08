Saudi Arabia slashed its export oil prices over the weekend in what is likely to be the start of a price war aimed at Russia but with potentially devastating repercussions for Russia’s ally Venezuela, Saudi Arabia’s enemy Iran, and even US oil companies. The Saudi decision to cut prices nearly 10 percent was a dramatic move in retaliation for Russia’s refusal to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a large production cut as coronavirus continues to slow the global economy and, with it, demand for oil. The break in a three-year alliance between the Saudi-led oil cartel and Russia to support prices may be temporary. The moves over the weekend may well have been part of a negotiating chess game, and the Saudis and Russians can still compromise. But if the collapse is lasting, oil executives say there is nothing to stop oil prices from tumbling to the lowest levels in at least five years. “If a true price war ensues, there will be plenty of pain in the oil markets,” said Badr Jafar, president of Crescent Petroleum in the United Arab Emirates. A major drop in prices would hurt producers around the world, particularly Venezuela and Iran, whose oil-based economies are already under pressure from US sanctions. The one bright spot may be at the gas pump: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States, the AAA Motor Club said, has fallen five cents in the last week, to $2.40, and prices could easily drop below $2 a gallon in some states. But a prolonged price collapse would add to financial pressure on highly indebted American oil companies. — NEW YORK TIMES

LAW

Bill would outlaw body size discrimination in Massachusetts

Massachusetts lawmakers and advocates are planning to gather at the State House to push a ban body-size discrimination. The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Becca Rausch of Needham and Democratic Representative Tram Nguyen of Andover. On Tuesday, Rausch and Tram plan to join advocates and eating disorder experts to talk about the hidden impact of weight discrimination in employment, health care, and education. The bill aims to make discrimination on the basis of height and weight illegal. It would add to the state’s anti-discrimination laws the words “height or weight, unless for the purposes of compliance with any established state, federal, or industry safety standard” along with other factors including race, color, religious creed, national origin, sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. The House version has more than a dozen cosponsors, Democratic and Republican. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAX REVENUE

Economy in Massachusetts is continuing to show strength

The economy in Massachusetts continued to show strength in the first months of 2020. In February, the state pulled in $1.53 billion in tax revenue — 4.7 percent more than had been estimated and $115 million or 8.1 percent more than actually collected in February 2019. So far this fiscal year through February, revenue collections have totaled nearly $18.43 billion. That’s $909 million or 5.2 percent more than in the same fiscal year-to-date period in 2019, and $176 million or 1 percent more than the estimate at this point in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. Acting Department of Revenue Commissioner Kevin Brown said most major categories performed as expected in February. He credited the above-benchmark performance for the month largely on the estate tax. “With approximately 60% of revenue collections in the door for Fiscal Year 2020, we continue to see overall steady, moderate growth above both prior year and benchmark on a fiscal year-to-date basis,’’ Brown said in a written statement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS